Makerpi P3 PRO is more than just a printer

Kickstarter is today the launchpad for MakerPi P3 PRO – 5 IN 1 IDEX 3D Printer with Modular Extrude, an innovative mixed-color 3D printer now being crowdfunded at < https://bit.ly/35I3frl >.
How much do you know about 3D printing?
If you haven’t looked around at the traditional 3D printers that are everywhere on the market these days, you may not know how far the technology has lagged behind the users’ demands.
We know, though. This is our field. We are passionate about 3D printing technology, and instead of just sitting around while people want something more, we have gotten to work on something different, something new, and something better.
It’s called Makerpi P3 PRO – and it’s more than a 3D printer.
Reimagining the world of 3D printing, we have built interchangeable modules into Makerpi P3 PRO so that each one can serve a unique function. They work a lot like lenses on a camera: you change them out as you need to change them out, swapping one for the other as you are doing something else. Basing our innovation on research and experience, as well as an in-depth market analysis, we have created Makerpi P3 PRO for mixed-color 3D printing – and much, much more.
There is plenty to get excited about here. The mixed toolhead can print in dual colors and dual materials. Thanks to the two-in-one structure, it can then create new colors and merge parts. As an example, TPU and PVC can become dual layers in a hard-and-soft piece. Print in mixed mode, layered mode, dual-material mode, or single-material mode. It’s up to you.
Then, there’s the auto-lifting dual-color, which is the ultimate in stability and lightweight movement. That means you get a world-class print every time, even when you’re working in water-soluble printing. PLA, ABS, TPU, PETG, wood: no problem. Makerpi P3 PRO is ready for anything and everything, whatever you need it to do. Because of the hardened steel we have used for our nozzle, there won’t be any bending under pressure – up to 300°, all while maintaining high levels of precision.
Makerpi P3 PRO even works well with elastic materials, like TPU and PVA, because of the direct structure extruder we have built into it. Laser engraving is possible with a 500mW laser engraving module, The high-precision pressure sensor and pressure chip HX711, running on a smart, multi-point data system, also work in conjunction for auto-leveling.
Open-source software, a 4.3-inch HD color LCD touch screen, a dual Z-axis system, a mute option, a filament runout recovery solution, a power-loss recovery solution, and a high-temperature bed, all working on a stable, safe, and easy-to-maintain sheet metal base.
That is what you can expect when you print with Makerpi P3 PRO.
The MakerPi P3 PRO – 5 IN 1 IDEX 3D Printer with Modular Extrude campaign on Kickstarter at <https://bit.ly/35I3frl> is seeking to fund the large-scale production of the device. now, we want you to be one of the first people to try it.
Spread the word that better printing has arrived – with Makerpi P3 PRO!
We appreciate all your support, and we’ll see you when the campaign opens.
Thank you.
For more information, please visit < https://bit.ly/35I3frl >
Media Contact
Company Name: MakerPi
Contact Person: Lucky Luo
Email: Send Email
Country: China
Website: https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/1012019432/makerpi-p3-pro-5-in-1-idex-3d-printer-with-modular-extrude
Press Release Distributed by ABNewswire.com
To view the original version on ABNewswire visit: Makerpi P3 PRO is more than just a printer
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
