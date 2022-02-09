MONTREAL – Avalanches are primarily associated with snowfall overtaking as an abundant mass. But Avalanche the Architect gets his name from a past as an MMA fighter, his coach encouraging him with a name that represented strength and defiance. The rapper takes those same qualities and puts them into his music, adding the “Architect” to his name, another nickname given to him while growing up in the Bronx when a friend noticed that he could befriend all walks of life. Along with his music Avalanche has a thriving do it all company that does it all from financing to rent a friend services! And number 1 ranked in Google in the Niagara area https://g.co/kgs/sAFzK2

Despite the distinct difference in Avalanche The Architect’s sound he is still in the Canadian rap community as buzzed about if not more so than the main rappers in the country such as Toronto rappers casper tng, burna bandz, roney dgc, k money, duvy, why g, top 5 rapper, smoke dawg, pressa, moula 1st, smiley, boogz, bizz loc, honcho hoodlum, chromazz, da crook, 3m french, gangis khan aka camoflauge. Avalanches cult following of fans use his Instagram as a go to for his new music releases as well as his cash give aways for the best twerking videos like the one he recently did for his new song “Booty Fat” and it was a $10,000 give away https://www.instagram.com/avalanche_the_architect/

“I’ve always been into music. As a kid, I used to be in a choir, but it was more of a pastime back in High School,” says Avalanche. “I would be freestyling in the cafeteria and whatnot. And then I got into battling, and then I saw more people around me who used to rap and battle, and they started getting into more mainstream, going into the studio, and taking it more seriously. I just eventually went along and did the same thing. I’ve always had a passion for music.”

Originally relocating to Toronto, ON., Avalanche the Architect is building a music career for himself through lyrics with range. With metaphorical undertones–opening his song “My Waistband Is a Gun Shop” with the line, “You want more metaphors, aye? I gotchu.”–he is putting out a catharsis through aggressive and ambiguous songwriting.

“My Waistband Is a Gun Shop,” according to Avalanche, is not to be taken in the literal sense and describes*. “I Yell When I Rap” is a tongue-in-cheek single referencing a comment someone made about his verse style, with a beat that would’ve been heard on hip-hop radio in the mid-’90s between De La Soul and Digable Planets. “Fuck Social Distancing” and its shock-factor title draws listeners attention assuming the track is a controversial song about the pandemic, but its lyrics talk about confronting enemies up-close-and-aggressively. And while shock-factors may seem like Avalanche’s incentive in his music, he aims to gain that attention and lead it towards bigger motives. “Even though my music is aggressive and talks a lot about violence, at the end of the day, once I get all the attention on me then I’ll actually be able to talk about the points that really matter,” he explains.

But on the track “Black Lives Matter,” released in 2018, his message is very clear. Avalanche the Architect is expressing the injustices Black people experience every day, including his own story. Avalanche has been caught in a legal battle against criminal harassment regarding the lyrics to 2013 battle-track “Got Yourself A Gun” that former music promoter Sonia Harry is claiming are a threat against her, while Avalanche says he is talking about rival Canadian rapper Scotian Sparxx. “Black Lives Matter” is him expressing feeling targeted due to his race, saying to the Toronto Star in 2015,“If this was a heavy metal group that did this, I don’t think it would happen […] I’m not going to accept anything except absolute exoneration.” In 2022 he is continuing to appeal the case in Canadian court.

“All my songs talk about the same topic. There’s nothing in my songs that actually directly threatened the complainant. It says some vulgar stuff about her, but it never actually came out and said I’m gonna do this or that to her. But I got charged in saying that my song was a threat,” explains Avalanche. “It [“Black Lives Matter”] talks about the double standard in society when it comes to justice black people, versus everybody else. And that’s what that talks about, and that’s what I’m dealing with.”

118,000 views on YouTube is a start. But Avalanche isn’t looking for numbers with “Black Lives Matter,” or the aforementioned shock-factors, so much as giving a message that resonates personally and globally that beats that are just as heavy, with added influence from his Jamaican upbringing and ‘90s boom-bap. Big-whig rappers like Jay-Z and Meek Mill are bringing attention to lawsuits such as his, proposing a bill “Rap Music on Trial” that would block rap lyrics from being used as evidence in a case. Avalanche isn’t seeing much else from the rap community otherwise, and that is where his message lies–to provide a platform of incentive towards racial injustices.

‘“That song got a lot of attention and got a lot of people talking and got a lot of communication back about it,” he says. “A lot of new rappers have the opportunity and they actually shy away from doing anything to try to help their own community.”

Now based in Montreal, Avalanche the Architect has found a community of rappers. Once the Canadian shut-down is over, playing shows while continually recording music videos, all leading up to the upcoming release of his currently untitled album this summer that’s in mid-production. But with eight albums already in the bag, the rapper says the next one will be similar stylistically–building his reputation and fighting for the music he believes in.

Connect to Avalanche the Architect on social media and all streaming platforms below:

Spotify

YouTube

Facebook

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/avalanche_the_architect/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/AVALANCHE_RAP

Website: www.avalanchethearchitect.com

Media Contact

Company Name: Avalanche The Architect

Contact Person: Media Relations

Email: Send Email

Country: Canada

Website: http://www.avalanchethearchitect.com

Press Release Distributed by ABNewswire.com



To view the original version on ABNewswire visit: Avalanche the Architect Takes Makes a Powerful Statement on Track \”Black Lives Matter\”