The First Pan African Hands-on Entrepreneurship college set to be launched in Accra-Ghana in April,2022.

West Harvard College For Entrepreneurship is the first Pan-African Practical Entrepreneurship college that will equip, mentor and facilitate it’s students with professional entrepreneurial skills using advanced technology that will help it’s students to start businesses on their own after studying any of the courses taught by this institution. Harvard college is accredited with having its head quarter at Accra – Ghana.

The college is bound to cause a paradigm shift from unemployment to self-employment to the African Youth and the diaspora by helping them monetize the learnt Skills globally.

A hands-on entrepreneurship college is set to start operations after it is launched in April this year The college’s mandate is to empower its students with just not professional and entrepreneurial skills but also cultivation unconventional methods to sustainable business model This move is geared toward reducing unemployment by empowering the students.

The First Pan African Hands-on Entrepreneurship college has opened up the opportunity for interested partners and investors to collaborate on this project.

For this reason, the board of Directors has created the opportunity of open forum for discussion to generate fresh ideas and infusion to make it a household name in Africa.

However nothing would have been possible if its wasn’t for the team at pan African as, many not believing it was only be possible with sheer compassion and vision they had, that an idea like this can become reality befitting the upcoming talent by providing them platform to explore one’s skill and turn in to real means of livelihood.

Having set up for April they look quite promising attracting just right AMOUNT OF attention for THIS Accra – based institution with its own handcrafted.

