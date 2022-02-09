The First Pan African Hands-on Entrepreneurship college set to be launched in Accra-Ghana in April,2022.

West Harvard College For Entrepreneurship is the first Pan-African Practical Entrepreneurship college that will equip, mentor and facilitate it’s students with professional entrepreneurial skills using advanced technology that will help it’s students to start businesses on their own after studying any of the courses taught by this institution. Harvard college is accredited with having its head quarter at Accra – Ghana.
The college is bound to cause a paradigm shift from unemployment to self-employment to the African Youth and the diaspora by helping them monetize the learnt Skills globally.
A hands-on entrepreneurship college is set to start operations after it is launched in April this year The college’s mandate is to empower its students with just not professional and entrepreneurial skills but also cultivation unconventional methods to sustainable business model This move is geared toward reducing unemployment by empowering the students.
The First Pan African Hands-on Entrepreneurship college has opened up the opportunity for interested partners and investors to collaborate on this project.
For this reason, the board of Directors has created the opportunity of open forum for discussion to generate fresh ideas and infusion to make it a household name in Africa.
However nothing would have been possible if its wasn’t for the team at pan African as, many not believing it was only be possible with sheer compassion and vision they had, that an idea like this can become reality befitting the upcoming talent by providing them platform to explore one’s skill and turn in to real means of livelihood.
About:
Having set up for April they look quite promising attracting just right AMOUNT OF attention for THIS Accra – based institution with its own handcrafted.
Website: westharvard.edu.gh
Media Contact
Company Name: West Harvard college for entrepreneurship
Contact Person: Media Relations
Email: Send Email
Phone: (+233) 0203162700 / 0203162235
Country: Ghana
Website: westharvard.edu.gh
Press Release Distributed by ABNewswire.com
To view the original version on ABNewswire visit: The First Pan African Hands-on Entrepreneurship college set to be launched in Accra-Ghana in April,2022.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.