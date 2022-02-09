Real Estate Professional Tom Mackrola Publishes Blockbuster New Book To Help People Purchase Their First Home – "HOW TO BUY A HOME Within 2 Years"

Chicago, Illinois – February 9, 2022 – Many people find the process of trying to purchase a home to be so complex or out of reach. Some people just give-up and submit to a lifetime of renting. It does not have to be that way thanks to a new book just published by noted real estate professional Tom Mackrola.
In his new book, HOW TO BUY A HOME Within 2 Years Tom reveals his Tips & Shortcuts that make the process simple to achieve. It makes more sense to learn from a true real estate professional than to go at it alone.
Readers will learn how to get in position to buy a home regardless of one’s current employment status, income, savings, or credit score within 2 years. It could be sooner depending on the situation, but 2 years will work for most people if they apply the concepts in the book.
• Learn what mortgage lenders are looking for.
• Learn what it means to “Buy as a Homeowner, but…Think like an Investor”.
• Learn how to turn housing expenses into a wealth building vehicle.
• Learn how to build a rental property portfolio starting with a primary residence using low to no down payment loan programs.
How to Buy A Home in 2 Years is not just an invitation into one’s own front door, but an opportunity to make the most of real estate investing for everyone – from beginners to experienced buyers. Once a person navigates through the process, they will have the knowledge to do other deals as well.
About The Author:
Tom Mackrola is a well-rounded professional with a background in real estate, mortgages, and insurance. He has been through the system as a consumer, a realtor, and a lender. As an investor he has bought and sold properties. He has renovated and rented properties, managed construction, and dealt with building departments. As a realtor he has helped dozens of families –even the homeless – buy homes, closing millions of dollars in business and winning top producer awards from the Chicago Association of Realtors.
For complete information, visit: https://www.amazon.com/Tom-Mackrola/e/B09RCW3DVZ?ref_=dbs_p_pbk_r00_abau_000000
Media Contact
Contact Person: Tom Mackrola
Email: Send Email
Phone: 312-561-7484
City: Chicago
State: Illinois
Country: United States
Website: www.amazon.com/Tom-Mackrola/e/B09RCW3DVZ?ref_=dbs_p_pbk_r00_abau_000000
