Aussie Vegan Made Skincare Line "Lotus Skin Care" Launches Complimentary Skin Assessment With A Registered Nurse Who Specializes In Dermatology and Cosmetic Treatments

Skincare developed to replace invasive procedures and reverse the signs of aging. All products are 100% vegan. Lotus uses ethically sourced cruelty-free ingredients.

Sydney, Australia – February 9, 2022 – There is a tremendous market for skincare items. All of Lotus Skincare products are made in Australia using as many local and Aussie ingredients as possible. The heart of their brand is based on Aussie Botanicals and uses natures ingredients in conjunction with beneficial actives to help produce skin care changes that are easy to notice. Lotus uses biodegradable packaging which are glass and refillable. They provide economical refill pouches and use only Aussie suppliers.

Lotus Skin Care goes to great lengths to use vegan ingredients that are sustainable and without animal testing. The idea is to fight common skin issues without nasty ingredients and with effective improvement that can be seen in clinical testing as well as noticed by others.

For a limited time, Fatma, Founder of Lotus Skin Care, wants to give everyone the opportunity to try her products in 2022, to help build bright & vibrant skin. When new clients buy an “Exclusive Skin Bundle” she will include a gift of her best-selling product, “Filler Protect”. Usually, $79.00.

There are 4 High Performance Bundles:

Cleansing Milk Bundle – Probiotic Moisturizer: Includes Hydrating Cleansing Milk and Probiotic Moisturizing Lotion, as well as a FREE Filler Protect. Best for Beautiful skin over 35 years of age with pigmentation or occasional blemishes.

Cleansing Milk Bundle: – Daily Defense Moisturizer: Includes Hydrating Cleansing Milk and Daily Defense Moisturizer, as well as a FREE Filler Protect. Best for Beautiful skin over 25 years of age for everyday use.

Enzyme Gel Bundle – Redefining Moisturizer: Includes Enzyme Gel Cleanser and Redefining Moisturizer, as well as a FREE Filler Protect. Best for Beautiful skin over 15 years of age with active acne.

Enzyme Gel Bundle – Probiotic Moisturizer: Includes Enzyme Gel Cleanser and Probiotic Moisturizer, as well as a FREE Filler Protect. Best for Beautiful skin over 15 years of age with pigmentation or occasional blemishes.

About Lotus Skin Care:

As a registered nurse and beauty therapist, Fatma, Lotus’ founder, worked with a cosmetic chemist and together they pooled their knowledge of great skincare ingredients, and set out on what they wanted to achieve. Using only Australian made ingredients, they formulated the first product in their range – “Filler Protect”. This is a product specifically made as targeted aftercare for injectable treatments and can be used universally by people with or without dermal fillers. So, if someone is apprehensive about fillers or antiwrinkle treatments this works as a great alternative.

They hope it helps meet everyone’s skin goals as well as keep them looking fresh and plump for longer! Their product has been trialed and tested in a Sydney based Cosmetic Clinic and they have seen some great ongoing improvements that they now want to share everybody.

User Testimonial always tell the story. Take a look at what Sue C., a Verified Lotus customer, had to say, “I ordered the trial box and I did see improvement in my skin tone over the two-week period and I have since purchased the full-size products hoping the improvements in my skin tone continue.”

Maddison B., a Verified Customer, had this to say about the “Firming Eye Serum”, “This product is amazing! It’s helping my dark under eye circles.”

