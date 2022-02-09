Aussie Vegan Made Skincare Line "Lotus Skin Care" Launches Complimentary Skin Assessment With A Registered Nurse Who Specializes In Dermatology and Cosmetic Treatments

Sydney, Australia – February 9, 2022 – There is a tremendous market for skincare items. All of Lotus Skincare products are made in Australia using as many local and Aussie ingredients as possible. The heart of their brand is based on Aussie Botanicals and uses natures ingredients in conjunction with beneficial actives to help produce skin care changes that are easy to notice. Lotus uses biodegradable packaging which are glass and refillable. They provide economical refill pouches and use only Aussie suppliers.
Lotus Skin Care goes to great lengths to use vegan ingredients that are sustainable and without animal testing. The idea is to fight common skin issues without nasty ingredients and with effective improvement that can be seen in clinical testing as well as noticed by others.
For a limited time, Fatma, Founder of Lotus Skin Care, wants to give everyone the opportunity to try her products in 2022, to help build bright & vibrant skin. When new clients buy an “Exclusive Skin Bundle” she will include a gift of her best-selling product, “Filler Protect”. Usually, $79.00.
There are 4 High Performance Bundles:
- Cleansing Milk Bundle – Probiotic Moisturizer: Includes Hydrating Cleansing Milk and Probiotic Moisturizing Lotion, as well as a FREE Filler Protect. Best for Beautiful skin over 35 years of age with pigmentation or occasional blemishes.
- Cleansing Milk Bundle: – Daily Defense Moisturizer: Includes Hydrating Cleansing Milk and Daily Defense Moisturizer, as well as a FREE Filler Protect. Best for Beautiful skin over 25 years of age for everyday use.
- Enzyme Gel Bundle – Redefining Moisturizer: Includes Enzyme Gel Cleanser and Redefining Moisturizer, as well as a FREE Filler Protect. Best for Beautiful skin over 15 years of age with active acne.
- Enzyme Gel Bundle – Probiotic Moisturizer: Includes Enzyme Gel Cleanser and Probiotic Moisturizer, as well as a FREE Filler Protect. Best for Beautiful skin over 15 years of age with pigmentation or occasional blemishes.
About Lotus Skin Care:
As a registered nurse and beauty therapist, Fatma, Lotus’ founder, worked with a cosmetic chemist and together they pooled their knowledge of great skincare ingredients, and set out on what they wanted to achieve. Using only Australian made ingredients, they formulated the first product in their range – “Filler Protect”. This is a product specifically made as targeted aftercare for injectable treatments and can be used universally by people with or without dermal fillers. So, if someone is apprehensive about fillers or antiwrinkle treatments this works as a great alternative.
They hope it helps meet everyone’s skin goals as well as keep them looking fresh and plump for longer! Their product has been trialed and tested in a Sydney based Cosmetic Clinic and they have seen some great ongoing improvements that they now want to share everybody.
User Testimonial always tell the story. Take a look at what Sue C., a Verified Lotus customer, had to say, “I ordered the trial box and I did see improvement in my skin tone over the two-week period and I have since purchased the full-size products hoping the improvements in my skin tone continue.”
Maddison B., a Verified Customer, had this to say about the “Firming Eye Serum”, “This product is amazing! It’s helping my dark under eye circles.”
For complete information, visit: https://lotusskin.com.au/
Media Contact
Company Name: Lotus Skin Care
Contact Person: Media Relations
Email: Send Email
Phone: +61475424003
City: Sydney
Country: Australia
Website: lotusskin.com.au/
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.