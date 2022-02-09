Author Christopher Jones Fulfills His Mother's Dying Wish by Publishing "A Journey to Peace: The Beginning of Fate"

Mount Laurel, NJ – February 9, 2022 – When a person buries a parent, it is very traumatic, but does it always have to be that way? According to Christopher Jones, the answer is no. When Jones’ mother passed last summer, he was left to fulfill her dying wish – form a foundation to help others and write a book. Before Jones knew it, he completed his book, “A Journey to Peace: The Beginning of Fate,” to honor his mother’s dying request. The book was only the beginning for Jones as the nonprofit foundation, Mall of Hope, Inc. was created too.
“I felt I needed to not only honor my mother but also help bring change to the world,” Jones said. “I want my life to mean something. I do not care about the money per se. Yes, I need money to live. That is true, but I do not care for it much more than that because all we truly have is the memories we create and the legacy we leave behind by our interactions with others. I’m proud of what the foundation has accomplished so far.” According to Jones, forty percent of the proceeds from the sale of “A Journey to Peace: The Beginning of Fate,” will go to the nonprofit Mall of Hope, Inc. The Mall of Hope offers solutions by providing a pet assistance program, aiding in unemployment solutions, addressing poverty, and by creating a branch to plant trees to address the hunger situation.
For more information on the foundation or to volunteer in the program, visit www.MallofHope.com or call 856-533-2287.
ABOUT THE BOOK
“A Journey to Peace: The Beginning of Fate,” is about a warrior who feels he has nothing left to give but is called to fight one last fight to save a world from the brink of destruction from evil forces. He is tasked by a red dragon, which is the true form of an angel who stayed on Earth to watch over it to help protect it from calamity. However, to do that, he must face his past, focus on his mission for the future, and combat dark forces at work of which he is aware.
“A reader should read the book because it’s to help improve the world, Jones says. “I am not really doing the writing thing for self-gain but as one of many means of acquiring funding for the nonprofit with the aims of creating a self-sustaining nonprofit that will truly solve the problems we face today dynamically.”
The book is now available on Amazon.
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Christopher Jones was born on June 26, 1988. His mom passed away on July 2, 2021, but before she passed, she asked him to get out of his shell and to bring the stuff I produced to the public to help improve the world. His mother was nominated as one of two elected individuals to receive the Senate Youth Program Medal in 1975 and she took care of him while having no luck with finding a good partner. He promised his mom to honor her wishes; thus, the reason for writing this book.
Media Contact
Company Name: AAPH Press Distribution, LLC
Contact Person: Christopher Jones
Email: Send Email
Phone: 410-294-4481
Address:1231 Williams Blvd
City: St. Louis
State: MO
Country: United States
Website: https://www.mallofhope.com/
