Rated Viral Unveils Its Ground-Breaking Solution for Making Content Go Viral

A Canadian-based company is beginning to see a surge of success with its online presence. Rated Viral is an emerging analysis-based company committed to providing quality local news, media, and reviews. Unlike other platforms, Rated Viral won’t receive any monetary benefit or paid campaigns for its news, ratings, and reviews. Instead, Rated Viral dedicates itself to helping its readers in two ways:

1. Rated Viral provides reviews that inform its reader of local businesses and services that offer quality customer service and products. This helps the reader save money and have more positive experiences in the long run.

2. Rated Viral provides valuable news which keeps its reader up-to-date on important lifestyle, entertainment, and recent world events.

So, with these two aims in mind, Rated Viral successfully brings the best information to the public to make informed choices about their news and services. Some popular topics found on Rated Viral’s website include food, gaming, celebrity, music, movies, TV shows, books, sports, and tech news.

Behind the scenes of Rated Viral, an experienced team works to collect data and verify it. Next, the chosen author begins writing to produce original articles and news content. Rated Viral features a “Top Rated” section in which they categorize top local businesses. These articles are created by comparing business reviews, overall rating and reputation, level of customer service, business expertise, quality of products/services, and more to give the reader recommendations of services and businesses to try.

One of Rated Viral’s best practices for the “Top Rated” section is to serve both the article’s reader and the business owner featured in the article. This way, readers become aware of businesses and services they can rely on, while business owners reap the benefit of building a customer base and receiving recognition for their quality service and work. Rated Viral works collaboratively with the businesses to prevent potentially illegal or false information from being posted. Rated Viral also seeks the business owner’s awareness when writing about their business.

Another valuable model Rated Viral maintains is that they do not receive any money or paid campaigning for writing articles that promote businesses. This means that Rated Viral’s articles are written based solely on the information found about these businesses and are not biased.

Rated Viral is one of the most influential and efficient news and media platforms that provides reliable information and ratings of companies.

When Rated Viral chooses a business to feature in an article, the prerequisite is that the company should be authentic and adhere to good business practices. In some cases, a member from the Rated Viral team will have had a first-hand positive experience with a business, and this will inspire them to include that business in an article of the respective category. If the business meets the criteria, Rated Viral will honour the business by promoting them at no cost. Rated Viral first gathers information about the business and shares the analysis-based report with the business, and after complete revision, the article is published to the Rated Viral website.

Rated Viral provides reviews that encourage the public to try new companies and services and create their own positive experiences.

Rated Viral’s ratings do not only provide benefit to its readers, but also to the business owners and its employees through receiving recognition or feedback to improve their business.

The mission at RatedViral.com is to provide genuine information and honest reviews about the businesses to its readers to help them make an informed decision before starting a venture with a particular business or using costly products and services.

What Makes Rated Viral’s Content Go Viral on the Internet?

Many factors are important in influencing whether something goes viral. However, the main factor that helps content go viral is when it interests or benefits people. If content does not engage its audience, it will not achieve its goal of going viral.

A review must be interesting for people to read; therefore, Rated Viral publishes interesting reports that benefit their readers searching for information about the “Best Thing in Town” . Rated Viral reviews help provide relevant and helpful information to its readers.

Rated Viral publishes articles on many topics related to technology, food, lifestyle, sports, gaming, the media sector, and many more. Rated Viral's team is comprised of experts who provide information that readers find enjoyable. Not to mention, Rated Viral has experience in creating content and writing news and media articles since they have been doing so for years.

Most of Rated Viral’s best news-related and business review content is collected through exceptional research networking in Calgary . Rated Viral’s team discusses and rates the businesses featured in their articles based on their quality of service and popularity.

Rated Viral has an expert team for each category featured on their website. All the team members are from different backgrounds to help produce all kinds of content accurately and precisely.

Rated Viral believes that viral content should be rated with fair methods, not according to the amount of money they would pay or any other consideration.

Rated Viral takes time to find and post the best information in innovative and creative ways. They are doing this because they believe it is important to share the truth. It takes a lot of time, effort, and research.

But let’s talk about how people can make their page or post go viral by working with the Rated Viral team!

First of all, Rated Viral does not accept any spam or paid campaigns.

Rated Viral uses different strategies to make their rating objective, authentic, professional, and trustworthy.

Also, as Rated Viral is an emerging website that first appeared in 2016, it took time to build its reputation. So, they like to inform their stakeholders that Rated Viral neither accepts nor agree to promotional or manipulative reviews for its readers nor will they accept any money or benefit to feature a specific business or person in their articles.

The Company’s analysis believes that it will become one of the most powerful websites that provide genuine services!

