Latino-Led Digital Marketing Firm, Goated Media, Is Taking Los Angeles By Storm

Goated Media has been described by many brands and marketing experts as one of the most prolific digital marketing agencies in Los Angeles, California. Established in 2018, Goated Media has a long history of successfully helping brands and businesses create and strengthen their online presence, as well as developing custom internet marketing strategies that drive traffic and generate leads.
“Handling the online presence of your business is challenging. We are your partner in achieving results. Our consulting services provide you with a tailored strategic digital marketing plan to help you achieve your goals.”
Goated Media was founded by Moises Rosales who currently serves as the agency’s creative director, and his co-founder, Alejandra Hurtado. The two Latino entrepreneurs have helped hundreds of businesses with professional advertisement campaigns as well as other consulting and management services. Led by creative, innovative, and dedicated digital marketing experts, the internet marketing firm insists that its core mission is to assist businesses in effectively communicating their brand messages to a growing digital audience.
Goated Media prides itself as a customer-focused firm and insists that it is deeply committed to meeting clients’ needs most efficiently and conveniently. Letting the knowledge that no two clients are the same lead its operations, the firm’s incredibly experienced staff make sure to treat each project as a new distinct exercise and spares no expense in finding out what the unique desires of its many clients are.
“We believe communication is critical to success. You’re involved in every decision we strive to ensure a successful collaboration. Our digital marketing experts will work with you to craft a custom plan that aligns with your industry and goals.”
While the services rendered are top tier, the firm, however, has revealed that clients do not have to worry about breaking the bank or leaving a gaping hole in their wallets. Goated Media boasts of really affordable rates that offer all the perks of the premium service, without the premium price tag. The firm’s services include Consulting, Photography, Social Media Management, Email Marketing, Analytics, etc.
Anyone interested in enlisting the services of Goated Media can do so by simply clicking on the following link to schedule an introductory meeting: https://calendly.com/goatedmedia/introcall.
