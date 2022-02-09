Bride N Queen Uses the Latest Technologies to Clean and Preserve Wedding Dresses

A wedding is a momentous and joyful occasion, with the ceremony bringing together two souls and uniting them as one. Similar to photographs and video, a wedding dress is a keepsake that brides cherish for a lifetime. A wedding dress embodies the spirit and loving energy of the day and serves as a reminder of that special occasion kept close in every bride’s heart.
However, wedding dresses are delicate items, often made from fabrics prone to wear and damage over time, even when stored appropriately.
This quarter, Bride N Queen highlights its innovative wedding dress cleaning and preservation services, utilizing the latest in fabric technology to ensure its customers’ dresses remain as beautiful as the day they wore them down the aisle.
Making Wedding Dresses Last a Lifetime
Employing a proprietary 15-step cleaning process, Bride N Queen is able to remove even the toughest stains safely. Experienced with delicate fabrics and patterns, its team of industry-leading professionals takes incredible pride in restoring wedding dresses to an ‘off the rack’ condition that’ll last a lifetime and beyond.
Similarly, its innovative preservation services take a proactive approach to preventing damage, wear, and stains in the first place.
Modern Technology to Clean and Preserve Wedding Dresses
Utilizing the latest techniques, solutions, and equipment in textile preservation and cleaning, Bride N Queen is able to transform wedding dresses from drab back to fab. Its talented team of cleaning professionals is trained and experienced in working with a broad range of dress styles and fabrics, knowing the right approach to achieve the best outcome.
Combining Dry and Wet Cleaning Technology
Packing a 1-2 punch, its approach to wedding dress cleaning employs a carefully engineered combination of dry and wet cleaning technology to produce superior results.
Environmentally Friendly Advanced Cleaning Formulas
Cleaning solutions use eco-friendly solvents and plant-based detergents, including organic coconut water. This solution was designed to produce a crisp, vivid and spotless result that gently preserves each wedding dress to museum standards. Best of all, Bride N Queen’s formulations are fabric-safe, and leave behind no residual odors, films, or contaminates.
Customized Treatment Plans for Each Dress
A one-size-fits-all approach just doesn’t cut it when it comes to wedding dresses. At Bride N Queen, they believe that each wedding dress deserves individualized attention and customized approaches to produce immaculate results. From safely removing tough stains and odors, to preventing yellowing and discoloration, and eliminating the risk of fabric breakdown, Bride N Queen gets the job done right.
Fast, Convenient, and Affordable: 100% Online
Today brides are busier than ever before. Always searching for ways to make its wedding dress cleaning and restoration services more accessible, affordable, and convenient for its customers, Bride N Queen has developed a process that requires no drop-offs and no pickups.
How It Works
1. Customers order their package online: Bride N Queen then ships a kit with everything needed to safely pack and ship their wedding dress to them, including a pre-paid shipping label.
2. Customers Send Their Dress to Bride N Queen: Using a pre-paid shipping label, customers are able to send their dress to Bride N Queen.
3. Delivery of Cleaned and Treated Dress: Within 2-3 weeks, Bride N Queen ships the clean and preserved dress back to the customer.
About – Bride N Queen: the online wedding dress cleaning and preservation company
Since its inception, Bride N Queen has worked tirelessly to set the gold standard for wedding dress cleaning and preservation. From pioneering techniques to industry-leading best practices and results-focused solutions, Bride N Queen has pushed the limits to offer unparalleled results for its customers.
Those interested in learning more about the company’s 100% online wedding dress cleaning and restoration services are encouraged to reach out via its official website for more information or to schedule a pickup.
Media Contact
Company Name: Laxa Cleaners – Bride N Queen
Contact Person: MENA MANSOUR
Email: Send Email
Phone: 317-992-5775
Country: United Kingdom
Website: https://www.bridenqueen.com/
