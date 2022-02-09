Only1Tipy Talks About New Music Project With Zaytoven

Only1Tipy has a new project in the works. This music artist has teamed up with international producer and powerhouse Zaytoven to work on his latest single. While this track is still in the works, Only1Tipy has more in store for his fanbase. There are big things coming from this music artist this year.

Only1Tipy Collaborates With Zaytoven For New Track

Being able to collaborate with Zaytoven is a big move forward in Only1Tipy’s career. While he has already seen success with earlier tracks, he believes this project will introduce his work to a larger audience. Zaytoven is no stranger to the music industry and has already worked with several mainstream artists.

Some of the artists that Zaytoven has worked with previously include Future, Drake, Gucci Mane, Migos, Usher, and Young Dolph. Now, he can put Only1Tipy’s name on this list of artists.

As of now, little is known about this much-anticipated track. Fans are eager to learn more about when it will be released so they can add it to their playlists. As for now, they can stream some of Only1Tipy’s earlier work, like RobinWrld and Outta Town.

Only1Tipy Also Has a New Album in the Works

This new track with Zaytoven isn’t the only big thing Only1Tipy has coming out this year. He is also working on a new album with Big Rube. This album is called “No Struggle No Progress”. Big Rube is a well-known narrator and legendary poet from Dungeon Family and will be doing narration on this new album.

Only1Tipy is excited about working with Big Rube as well. Big Rube has done narrative poetry on albums with many big-name artists, like Future, Outkast, and Goodie Mob, just to name a few. He is also credited for doing the narrative to the movie ATL with Lauren London and TI.

Get to Know Only1Tipy

Only1Tipy is an upcoming artist who is going to make a big impact in the music industry in 2022. He has several projects in the works and no plan of stopping any time soon. This artist and songwriter finds inspiration for his music everywhere he goes. He has also been busy networking with other big names in the industry to create more amazing tracks to add to his library.

While there are no set dates as of now for Only1Tipy’s new work, he plans to keep his audience updated. For more information, follow him on Instagram at https://www.instagram.com/only1tipy/

