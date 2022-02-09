Only1Tipy Sees Success With RobinWrld

In December 2021, Only1Tipy released the album RobinWrld. This album hits close to home for Only1Tipy because he wrote the music for it in honor of his cousin Robin Brown who was killed in November 2020. As a way to show respect for her life, all tracks on this album are dedicated to his late cousin Robin.

RobinWrld features 8 original new tracks by Only1Tipy. Two of these songs feature collaborations. This artist teamed up with Drico on the track “Who Would Think” and c.l. Clyde on the track “Black 1’s”. Fans can expect some very raw tracks on this original album. It’s unlike anything else in their playlist right now.

Music Artist Only1Tip Honors Late Cousin With New Album

Losing a family member is one of the most tragic moments in a person’s life. Only1Tipy is known in the music industry for writing his own lyrics. This artist took his pain and grief and started putting it into lyrics. His goal was to make an album his cousin would have been proud of.

Every track on RobinWrld turned out as expected. Since releasing on Spotify, more music fans are discovering Only1Tipy’s work and gaining a new appreciation for his lyrics. His lyrical expression has impressed a lot of listeners and other artists in the industry. It has opened up many doors for him to work with other established artists and producers in the industry.

Only1Tipy Already Off to a Great Start With His Music Career

Only1Tipy is one of the hardest-working upcoming artists in the industry. He is currently an independent recording artist but has recorded tracks with Rick Ross Music Group before going independent. He has also recorded tracks with All Money In, which was late artist Nipsey Hussle’s recording label. He has also done work with Nipsey’s DJ, DJ VIP.

A lot of music fans have given credit to Only1Tipy for writing his own music. This artist is passionate about writing his own tracks and strives to collaborate with other artists who do the same. One of his projects to date was when he had the opportunity to write tracks with Freebandz artist Zoey Dollaz.

While this artist is steadily promoting his album RobinWrld, he also has some new projects in the works. Fans of Only1Tipy’s album RobinWrld will be excited to hear the new tracks that he has been working on.

For more information, follow Only1Tipy on Instagram at https://www.instagram.com/only1tipy/

Media Contact

Company Name: PRshouts

Contact Person: Carlton Bynum II

Email: Send Email

Phone: (832) 302-3311

City: Houston

State: Texas

Country: United States

Website: https://PRshouts.com/

