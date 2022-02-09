Nitro Therapy Labs Launches a Therapeutic Tool for Fast Recovery

The Nitro Ball allows athletes and fitness enthusiasts to consistently perform at their peak.

Nitro Therapy Labs, a rising fitness product manufacturer, launches an innovative therapeutic tool that combines icing and massage – The Nitro Ball. The product brings targeted pain relief to promote faster recovery, enabling athletes and fitness enthusiasts to get back to doing what they love with ease.

The Nitro Ball was created based on cryotherapy and massage therapy. It can reach ice-cold temperatures in two hours and stay cold for several hours more. Cold temperature reduces nerve activity and triggers the body’s natural pain relief system to reduce pain, swelling, and inflammation. Combined with its 360-degree rotation and compact size, The Nitro Ball can also induce relaxation on specific muscle groups and hard-to-reach areas to promote healing and faster recovery. The ball contours well to the muscles for trigger point myofascial release. Underlying knots and stiffness get ironed out, relieving tightness and improving blood circulation. The product is ideal for reducing soreness, fatigue, joint pain, and spasms.

The Nitro Ball highlights several features that make it convenient to use at home or on the go, such as a lightweight and sturdy build and a comfortable bottom grip. Unlike ice packs that can get soggy or leaky in a few minutes, The Nitro Ball has long-lasting icing capabilities and a completely mess-free design. Users do not need to worry about melting ice bags that do not even reach one’s destination. The Nitro Ball is ideal for travel and on-the-go recovery.

Moreover, users can adjust the pressure to suit their needs. The Nitro Ball is designed with simplicity and convenience in mind, so there’s no need for complicated activation processes. It can be used in any part of the body, neck, back, calves, hamstrings, hips, etc., without needing the aid of another person. Just by gliding The Nitro Ball on painful areas, users can experience the benefits of icing and massage while ensuring high-caliber performance every time. Regular use can lead to a better range of motion and improved physical performance.

Alex Uslar, the owner of the Ghost Gym Miami, said, “Being a powerlifter, I suffer from quad and bicep tendonitis very frequently. The Nitro Ball has been heaven-sent to manage inflammation!”

Since its launch, The Nitro Ball has received rave reviews from notable figures in health and fitness. Many experienced positive benefits, such as immediate, long-lasting pain relief and anti-inflammatory benefits right where they are at.

Find more information about The Nitro Ball and its benefits here: nitrotherapylabs.com.

