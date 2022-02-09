TechPay – The World's Latest Fastest Blockchain & Payment Gateway To Launch "Photon"

The latest open-source blockchain platform, TechPay is soon going to launch “Photon”, the world’s fastest blockchain. They will also be launching a payment gateway using blockchain technology to make crypto transactions easy and real-time.
Based on practical Byzentine Fault Tolerance Technology and Proof-Of-Stake consensus protocol, the TechPay blockchain would process more than 300,000 transactions per second. Along with a minimum of 1-3 seconds of transaction finality and also a very low rate of latency.
TechPay, the brainchild of The TechPay Foundation, is the latest open-source blockchain platform. The technologically-rich platform ensures scalability, decentralization, and full-proof security to create an overt system.
Poor network connectivity can have a grave impact on a data centre. Whether it is collecting information, moving big amounts of data, or storing mission-critical operational data, latency in the network accompanied by human error can bring down performance. This is when solution-oriented service providers such as TechPay Network Management Solutions can make a huge difference.
TechPay also has quite a leaderless architecture that makes it possible to not only validate its transactions with more certainty. It also makes the transactions on TechPay securer and more environment-friendly.
Using, remixing, and customizing blocks created on TechPay makes it the ultimate open-source blockchain platform indeed. By encouraging developers to submit any pull requests along with code changes to help draw excellent collaborations.
The full-service blockchain solution, TechPay makes the go-to platform for most crypto payments with its pBFT-based consensus platform. With the implementation of protocols in order to create a more efficient and connected future. With an aim to improve the quality of lives of people by helping them utilize technological advancements anytime anywhere.
TechPay Network Management Solutions is basically a network of TechPay, the world’s fastest blockchain and payment gateway platform that helps improve business processes like poor performance and traffic congestion in the best way possible, irrespective of the size of the organization.
What makes TechPay different from other blockchains such as Bitcoin and Ethereum is the fact that TechPay uses a different consensus mechanism. While Bitcoin and Ethereum use the Proof-Of-Work mechanism that is more centralized, TechPay uses Proof-Of-Stake, a more decentralized consensus mechanism.
TechPay also provides rewards to their users when they lend their tokens to decentralized finance Dapps. Users can simply start earning through TechPay by staking and also withdraw their money easily at no cost. They can earn inclusive, flexible, and security rewards by sustainable and long-lasting Fluid Rewards. The best part is that TechPay does not even have any minimum or maximum stake amount.
TechPay is surely taking the digital revolution to the next level through innovations that would support better payment infrastructure. Their simply secure, highly scalable, and instantaneous transfers with no cost at all.
The TechPay Foundation is a dedicated non-profit organization that strives to aid people by bringing out innovative technologies that make life easy for them. By building accessible technologies with interests of various personals such as researchers and entrepreneurs in mind.
Media Contact
Company Name: Bitkin World OU
Contact Person: Vishal Garg
Email: Send Email
Phone: +91-9999922865
Address:C3, Nehru Ground, NIT
City: Faridabad
State: Haryana
Country: India
Website: www.techpay.io/blockchain/
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.