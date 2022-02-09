Felicetti Law Firm Now Serving Car Accident Victims Throughout Florida, Georgia And New York

Over 3 million Americans are injured in a car accident every year. Without serious legal help, many car accident victims miss out on a significant portion of the compensation they deserve, which can cover medical bills, lost wages, and pain and suffering.

Getting car accident victims the settlement they need to cover the cost of medical bills, repair, and lost wages is the mission of the Felicetti Law Firm. Now advocating for injured people throughout New York, Florida and Georgia, the Felicetti firm has realized over $3 million in compensation for victims over the past month.

Car accidents are some of the most common and the most devastating types of personal injury claims causing a variety of injuries, such as broken bones and deep lacerations. These injuries can take months or even years to recover from and require extensive medical care that basic health insurance plans do not always cover.

Felicetti Law Firm specializes in getting car accident victims in front of doctors that know how to diagnose damage to soft tissues and other related injuries properly. Working closely with these medical experts is the only way to get the full settlement needed to cover a car accident’s present and future medical expenses.

With more people traveling on the road, the chances of getting into a car accident increase each day. Getting in a car accident with an underinsured motorist can be even worse because the person at fault for causing the wreck may not have enough insurance to cover all of the damages. This is where the Felicetti firm helps by fighting with insurance companies to make sure car accident victims get the settlement they deserve.

Felicetti Law Firm is inviting all car accident victims in Florida, Georgia and New York to call the office for a free consultation and review of their case. The law firm will look over each individual’s case and determine if there is a potential claim. Wherever an accident occurred in these three states, the law firm will advocate on their behalf.

In addition to the car accident legal services, individuals who have experienced truck, motorcycle, taxi, and worksite accidents are also more than welcome to call the firm. “At the Felicetti Law Firm, our car accident attorneys are committed to helping you get the full and fair compensation you deserve, so you and your family can begin to move on after a devastating accident,” says the firm’s leading partner.

With annual client monetary awards in the tens of millions of dollars, Felicetti Law Firm has rapidly become one of the most trusted go-to resources for accident victims seeking legal representation in Florida, Georgia, and New York. Offices are located in Miami, Atlanta, the Bronx, Long Island and Orlando.

Contact Felicetti Law Firm any time day or night at (800) 280-7000 or fill out the online contact form at FelicettiLawFirm.com to get a fast response from one of Felicetti’s expert attorneys.

