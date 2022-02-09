Fiato Premier, Designed With The Heart, To Create An Elevated Garden In The Middle Of The Noisy Thu Duc Center.

FIATO PREMIER, located in Thang Long Home – Hung Phu urban, is designed to offer a luxurious and convenient living environment in harmony with nature.

California – February 09th, 2022 – FIATO PREMIER is an apartment project located in Thang Long Home – Hung Phu urban area with an area of 9.2 hectares. Fiato Premier, in Italian means breath, balance, and expression of essential harmony. The designs of the fiato product line also carry the same criteria; not only being a residence with full functions and utilities, not only trendy designs but also a combination of a luxurious and convenient living environment. At the same time, it is a legacy for the next generations, as an essential condition of life. FIATO products are like a contemporary breath, a continuation of knowledge, culture, and community.

Fiato Premier apartment project is built on a total land area of 16,592m2 including 2 subdivisions (C1 and C2) high-rise area including 4 apartment towers (AVITA, BENITO, COSY, and DREAM) and includes 2 separate basements, a 15-story apartment tower in which there are 383 apartments, 81 commercial and service apartments. The project is providing apartment types including 252 2-bedroom apartments, 56 3-bedroom apartments, 54 Duplex apartments, 21 Penthouse apartments, and 81 Commercial and Service apartments.

Fiato Premier apartment project is located at 563 To Ngoc Van, Tam Phu Ward, Thu Duc City, Ho Chi Minh City. Owning a golden location right in the northwest center of Creative City East Zone – Thu Duc City, convenient to move to the newly developing cities of Binh Duong such as Di An and Thuan An. In addition, there are some arterial roads adjacent to the project, such as Pham Van Dong Street, National Highway 1A, National Highway 13, To Ngoc Van, or the planning of Ring Road 2 adjacent to the project, from this route, residents of Thang Long Home – Hung Phu can easily connect with neighboring areas and utilities such as being only 2 minutes away from BELT 2, 5 minutes away from the Farmers Market, 30 minutes to The Center Of Ho Chi Minh City, and only 20 minutes away from TSN. Airport.

“Choosing a living space that offers many amenities and experiences is an important consideration that every customer, homebuyer always considers. Along with that, the design element plays a big role in creating vitality and energy for a prosperous life. The designs with open space bring to the maximum exploitation of space, providing an ideal living space for residents.,” said Thomas, Real Estate Consultant at Fiato, “whether 2, 3 bedroom apartments, Duplex apartments, Penthouses with endless inspiration, homeowners will have many ways to arrange and decorate the interior according to their own preferences, personal highlights, art, and style. class in your own living space.”

One of the differences of Fiato Premier is the living space that is optimized for a range of utilities. To refresh new energy after a long busy day, residents can enjoy relaxation at the 40m-wide infinity pool on the 4th floor of subdivision C1, C2 for adults, and has a children’s pool with the system. At the swimming pool, residents enjoy soaking in the warm water regardless of it is early or late afternoon.

In addition, the internal utility system at Fiato Premier includes a commercial & service area, Outdoor and Indoor Children’s Playing Area, Gym, Spa, Meditation & Yoga area, Café area, BBQ area, Elevated Walkway with a cool atmosphere purified by green trees and small landscapes. All the best facilities for the physical and mental well-being of each resident are built in harmony, taking full advantage of the benefits within the premises. The internal security system is perfectly set up when applying many 4.0 technologies to the management, security monitoring, fire protection system.

“When you step inside the Fiato Premier, you can immediately feel the fresh energy for the spirit. Fiato creates harmony between nature, wind, and water, factors that help people become optimistic and energized,” added Thomas, “in fiato, you can feel the fresh and cool atmosphere by the system of trees and miniatures. Next is a quiet space to help relax, dispel fatigue, and regenerate new energy in each person. This is the place where you come back to your space to be yourself, blended with nature, plants, fresh water, and air.

About Fiato Premier

Fiato Premier is an apartment project located in Thang Long Home – Hung Phu urban area with an area of 9.2 hectares invested by the investor Hung Phu Invest Joint Stock Company (Hung Phu Invest) and developed by Thang Long Real. Fiato Premier project was designed with the heart to create an elevated garden in the middle of the noisy Thu Duc center.

