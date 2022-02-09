Blending Themes of Love and Passion with Authentic R&B Music – Diamone' Alexis Enthrals Audiences In Her New Album

‘Love' by Diamone' Alexis is a cathartic love letter to herself, her fans, and R&B music.

Diamone’ Alexis is an up and coming singer and songwriter who has just unveiled her debut album titled ‘Love’. In collaboration with record label Dark Gable Entertainment, INC, and with the help of executive producer Arens “DJ MIX MASTER ACE”, ‘Love’ is a triumphant expression of cathartic music by Diamone’ Alexis. Championing R&B music at its core, the album is a celebration of Diamone’s love for music, and the joy she gets by singing to the world.

Her debut album marks the start of Diamone’s journey into the world of R&B music, however, her music appears to be carefully curated by a professional with years of experience. Kris Joints. Songs is the publisher of this wonderful album, which has also been mixed and mastered by the Brooklyn Dragon Liar Studio. The executive producers on this album are Arens E. Marthone, and Karen Philadelphia-Webb. Fans report instantly falling in love with the upbeat and funky rhythm of the songs in the album, something that is continuously complimented by Diamone’s soulful lyricism and strong supporting instrumentals. With such a strong entrance into the music industry, fans can expect nothing but greatness from such a promising singer and songwriter.

ABOUT

Diamone Alexis is a promising young talent in the sphere of R&B. She recently unveiled her debut album titled ‘Love’, which was critically acclaimed among fans of the genre. Her passion to create unique music is what drives her daily, and she is slowly making heads turn with her charm and talent.

