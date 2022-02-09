Sky Capital Funding Provides Effective Loan Solutions for Small and Midsize Businesses

Sky Capital Funding, a trusted US-based financing platform, is making it easier for small and midsize business (SMB) owners to access much-needed capital and funds to grow their business. Its services enable them to secure up to double the amount they get from traditional lenders without worrying about hidden payments and skyrocketing interest rates. Sky Capital Funding’s business loans boast legitimacy backed by the Small Business Administration and several successful clients who achieved their business growth goals.
“Small business owners are the life of our country. They need all the support and resources to continue to thrive or survive in today’s economic rollercoasters,” says the team from Sky Capital Funding.
Despite being major economic drivers, SMBs continue to experience constraints due to financial challenges. Not only do they have to constantly work to establish their brand, but they also have to continuously innovate to keep up with their much bigger competitors. With the global impact of the pandemic, the challenges SMBs face are only further exacerbated.
Many SMBs are still struggling to resume normal operations, with some on the verge of bankruptcy. According to the recent Small Businesses Pulse Survey in the US, a little over 60% of SMBs say that the COVID-19 pandemic has negatively impacted them. Only 7% experienced positive effects. Several business owners have reported having difficulties paying off debts, rent, operating expenses, and even employee wages. While some owners have tried to adapt to the new reality, many have had their progress hampered by quickly draining finances.
Moreover, business owners looking for loans often get declined or do not get the amount they need to grow their business. As a result, they continue taking out loans and falling further into debt.
Sky Capital Funding’s small business loan program alleviates the challenges of an SMB’s unmet financing needs. With its dedicated and experienced financial experts, Sky Capital Funding provides structured loans suitable for any situation, whether to fund a business property, equipment, technologies, or some innovative project.
Sky Capital Funding doesn’t require substantial down payments or complicated qualification processes. Loans are amortized, have long repayment terms, and have low-interest rates, helping business owners get the funding they need to take their business to the next level.
Financial advisors are available to help business owners decide the best financing solution suited to their long-term goals and current financial capacity.
The company’s loan programs are available for both startups and established businesses.
Small and midsize business owners who wish to learn more about Sky Capital Funding and its small business loans can find more information here: https://skycapitalfunding.com/.
Media Contact
Company Name: Sky Capital Funding
Contact Person: Khee Park
Email: Send Email
Phone: 800-795-2647
Country: United States
Website: https://skycapitalfunding.com/
