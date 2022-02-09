King Shinobe to Come Out on Top After The Release of Successive Super-Hit Single

The highly accomplished freestyle rapper had a blast following the success of his new single, which in no time will become an integral part of the Spotify playlist community.

New Jersey – In today’s hectic world, music is a source of escape from the formidable hurdles of society into an imaginary world where tranquility prevails. It is a distinctive form of language that not only helps one express their thoughts but also helps to soothe disconsolate individuals who may not have any other form of diversions. Whereas one place it may serve as a “Healing Potion” for some, in reality, good music can be extremely hard to find. In a time where media influences everything, skilled and bright music artists tend to be underrated. Cutty TV is one such entertainment platform that helps to uplift indie artists and gets them the deserved recognition.

Cutty TV, created in Edgewater Park, New Jersey was founded by Cutty, a tycoon in the entertainment industry to help provide an array of opportunities to top-notch, talented but underrated youths to advance their careers. Mainstream media does not give coverage to the triumphs of new, unheard artists despite their promising potential. This void is filled by Cutty TV which helps send artists on tours and fashion shows, thus helping to pave the path to their success. This indie artist uplifting platform has worked with comedians, musicians, fashion models and helped boost artists like Lil Mop Top, Tayroc, The OMB twins, and more.

Jason Still or King Shinobe as admirers know him is a polished music artist who has been in the limelight for quite some time now. This talented artist from the small town of Camden New Jersey has scored big by winning applause from the numerous legends that he has performed in front of. This promising Rapper has secured his place at renowned music sites like Spotify, SoundCloud, and Music Apple and following his amazing releases, this year is bound to make a place in people’s Spotify list as well. King Shinobe aims to leave a mark in the music industry by producing songs that are heard on repeat for years and years to come. He understands the everyday problems people have to go through, who are unsure and unable to express themselves.

The undervalued Rapper owes his success to his support group that inspired him to pursue his dreams. The form of music King Shinobe produces is exclusive, focused on things that bring people together. His non-linkage to any group helps him have control over the type and the quality of content that he delivers. For over 4 years he had worked tirelessly, putting together hit songs like Body Bag, No Habla, and his latest project coming soon Crown which grabbed a lot of appreciation from the masses.

Hard work pays off. This can be seen visually in King Shinobes’s case. For the last 4 years, he has diligently worked towards giving his fans good music. His dedication towards creating quality content is not only helping him secure places on vast public forums but also in the hearts of people and this shall remain so in the years to come.

