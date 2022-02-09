Empowering Professionals to Discover Their Career Paths Through Life and Agile Coaching

Ever wondered why some job seekers land jobs at desirable Top Fortune 500 Companies while others fail during the interview process? While this can be a challenging process, Life and Agile Coaching is ready to help out on this matter.
At Life and Agile Coaching, its founder Elvi Caperonis, a Technical Program Manager at Amazon and a former Harvard University employee, is on a mission to empower professionals to find their career paths and land their dream jobs. As a certified professional career coach, she hopes to instill confidence among candidates and professionals to discover their career paths and land their dream job. Elvi Caperonis has helped many professionals land their dream job with success stories from candidates landing jobs at companies like Facebook, Amazon, Sonos, Inc., Coinbase, etc.
Life and Agile Coaching offers Agile and Scrum Workshops and Career Coaching Programs. The Scrum workshops introduce, clarify, and increase scrum knowledge with hands-on exercises at the team and product levels. Meanwhile, the Career Coaching Programs are a series of coaching sessions to help professionals realize their career plans and goals to reach their dreams. These programs include Generating Linkedin Referrals, Resume Review, Branding Oneself For a Role, Interview Preparation, and Salary Negotiation.
Work towards that dream career now. For more information about Life and Agile Coaching, visit their website at http://lifeandagilecoaching.com/.
About Life and Agile Coaching
Life and Agile Coaching was founded by Elvi Caperonis, a certified professional career coach with a goal to empower others through her life experiences, interpersonal skills, and education.
Media Contact
Company Name: Lifeandagilecoaching.com
Contact Person: Elvi Caperonis
Email: Send Email
Phone: 8576157934
Country: United States
Website: https://www.lifeandagilecoaching.com/
