Sandy Skin launches new beauty assortment focused on women's daily issues

Sandy Skin offers a variety of anti-wrinkle pads, cup tapes, adhesive cups for Busen, and daily products to women of all ages above 20+

Serwan is the founder of Sandy Skin, a beauty FMCG company in Germany, and now, he has announced that he will extend its assortment by launching new variations of cup tapes and anti-wrinkle pads. A clothing brand is also in the pipeline waiting to be launched in autumn. He will be leveraging his knowledge and expertise in FMCG to deliver products to local businesses, startups, and small to medium-sized businesses. The basic idea is to provide help to women in their daily lives – no matter what.

Sandy Skin specializes in helping women of all ages to reduce wrinkles. Statistics show that the power of anti-wrinkle pads is undeniable. Market experts agree that wrinkle pads are one of the best ways to protect the skin from wrinkles.

Each client will receive a quality assured product which will come with a money-back guarantee. That allows Sandy Skin to be fully transparent on the sell-side.

Sandy Skin also plans to launch its online shop that directly connects to the end consumers. The aim of the shop is not only to attract new sales opportunities but to reach out also to different areas in the world where big eCommerce shops are not delivering to.

More information can be found at https://www.amazon.de/dp/B07W553837?ref=myi_title_dp.

