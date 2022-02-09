Sandy Skin launches new beauty assortment focused on women's daily issues

Serwan is the founder of Sandy Skin, a beauty FMCG company in Germany, and now, he has announced that he will extend its assortment by launching new variations of cup tapes and anti-wrinkle pads. A clothing brand is also in the pipeline waiting to be launched in autumn. He will be leveraging his knowledge and expertise in FMCG to deliver products to local businesses, startups, and small to medium-sized businesses. The basic idea is to provide help to women in their daily lives – no matter what.
Sandy Skin specializes in helping women of all ages to reduce wrinkles. Statistics show that the power of anti-wrinkle pads is undeniable. Market experts agree that wrinkle pads are one of the best ways to protect the skin from wrinkles.
Each client will receive a quality assured product which will come with a money-back guarantee. That allows Sandy Skin to be fully transparent on the sell-side.
Sandy Skin also plans to launch its online shop that directly connects to the end consumers. The aim of the shop is not only to attract new sales opportunities but to reach out also to different areas in the world where big eCommerce shops are not delivering to.
More information can be found at https://www.amazon.de/dp/B07W553837?ref=myi_title_dp.
Media Contact
Company Name: Sandy Skin
Contact Person: Serwan Yildirim
Email: Send Email
Country: Germany
Website: https://www.amazon.de/-/en/stores/SandySkinPremiumPads/page/6FDDD218-C504-40D3-B15F-2277381ACE96?ref_=ast_bln
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.