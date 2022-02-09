Viral TikTok Couple ChrisAndJasmin's Rapid Rise to Fame

Seeing a lot of people find enormous success through social media has inspired many to follow the same path. As a result, a new wave of aspiring influencers is on the rise. Among these hopeful individuals is the dynamic couple ChrisAndJasmin.
Chris Foster and Jasmin Gomez first met in April 2021 on the set of a music video they were filming. Sparks flew from the moment they met, and as they continued to work together, the pair grew closer and eventually fell in love. Since then, the duo has become inseparable, and they also started collaborating on creating content for their social media accounts.
They first rose to fame for their naked towel prank on TikTok. The viral video has already reached more than 12 million views, 1.8 million likes, and 11,000 comments. To keep the momentum of their success going, they uploaded numerous funny clips and comedy skits on the social media platform.
While their primary genre is comedy and pranks, they also post lifestyle videos. Because of their light-hearted and relatable posts, ChrisAndJasmin amassed an impressive audience of more than 140,000 followers on TikTok alone. In addition, they have earned a combined view count of over 50 million on their social media accounts.
Before finding love and fame, 19-year-old Jasmin Gomez was a model who had worked with several big agencies. The remarkable lady from Chalatenango, El Salvador, also loves to play soccer and was even a school athlete. On top of becoming a social media star, she is also a diligent student who is studying to fulfill her dream of becoming a business lawyer.
On the other hand, Chris Foster is 27 years old and has lived in Los Angeles, California, since 2014. Prior to becoming a content creator, he had a few small businesses, such as a phone repair store. On top of that, he participates in stock trading and also does IT-related work.
What led him to pursue a career as an influencer was his love for music. This motivated him to start doing funny and entertaining videos for various platforms like TikTok, Facebook, and YouTube.
Aside from being a gifted entertainer, what makes the inspiring young man stand out is his passion for helping out the people in need. In fact, one of his goals is to keep growing his businesses so he can help the community and others.
With their impressive talents and vision, ChrisAndJasmin are on their way to becoming the biggest names in social media. The power couple remains committed to creating quality content for their audience moving forward. By doing so, they can scale their success exponentially and become more known across the country and the world.
To learn more about the up-and-coming social media influencers, follow them on Facebook, YouTube, and TikTok. You can also visit their website.
Media Contact
Company Name: Chris and Jasmin
Contact Person: Chris Foster and Jasmin Gomez
Email: Send Email
Phone: 909-252-6784
Country: United States
Website: https://www.chrisandjasmin.com/
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.