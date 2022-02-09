Best Friend's Wellness Launches Innovative Line of Products Focused on Improving Pet's Health

California-based company Best Friend’s Wellness is set to revolutionize the market by unveiling a game-changing line of functional, natural products for pets that everyone can afford.
“Best Friends Wellness is anchored on a simple belief that pets are family, too. They deserve the same quality of nutrition as we do. That’s why we make our products with only natural ingredients,” said Jeff Rappaport, Best Friend’s Wellness Founder.
Boost Bites, are tasty and fun supplements to support allergies and immunity for all dogs of all ages. They contain Probiotics, Antioxidants, Colostrum, Postbiotics, and more for furry friend’s allergies and immunity.
Vitality Bites are a functional dog supplement for vitality and gut health. A tasty blend of vitamins, antioxidants & probiotics for dogs, these chews can balance good bacteria and provide vital nutrients for dogs.
Active Bites are another vital supplement that promotes healthy joints and tissue repair.
“One of the biggest issues with pet supplements is palatability, even non-picky pets often reject them, because they just do not taste or smell good. Unlike most other supplement manufacturers, our soft chews are made without using heat, water, or gumming agents. Heat can deteriorate a product’s effectiveness and palatability. Using water also requires high levels of preservatives to extend shelf life and prevent mold. Gumming agents control moisture, but they can cause digestive problems.
“We use a cold extrusion process and make no compromises on ingredients. Our products work and taste better than anything you can find on the market, at a very competitive price point,” Mr. Rappaport added.
Best Friend’s Wellness assures its dedication to strict safety standards is uncompromising. It manufactures, stores, and ships products from FDA-registered facilities. The company follows the stringent rules outlined by the Good Manufacturing Process (GMP) Safe Quality Food (SQF) code.
In addition, a qualified third-party inspector audits the store’s safety program. Their reviews include personnel practices, plant maintenance, and cleanliness. SQF certification requires a company to prove exceptional quality control and safety practices. The store’s facility achieved SQF level 3, the highest level for a food facility, which means it follows strict safety standards to ensure no corners are cut.
The store offers free shipping on orders over $49, fast US shipping and returns, and a 180-day money-back guarantee.
Best Friend’s Wellness has partnered with CalAnimals, which represents and supports California’s animal care and control agencies, humane societies, SPCAs, and other animal welfare organizations. The company will donate 1.5% of profits to CalAnimals.
Those who want to want to learn more about Best Friend’s Wellness and the entire list of dog supplements it offers may visit the website for more information.
Media Contact
Company Name: Best Friend’s Wellness
Contact Person: Jeff Rappaport
Email: Send Email
Phone: (805) 405-3529
Country: United States
Website: https://bestfriendswellness.com/
