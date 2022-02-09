New Bravo Shoulder Bag by Langly Co Is One of The First In The Market For Mirrorless Cameras

Since it was established in 2012, Langly Co has proved itself to be an elite brand of top-quality camera bags and camera accessories. The company was founded with the goal of providing professional gear and carrying equipment that is both functional and stylish. Its products are used by photographers of all levels throughout the seven continents.
Today, Langly Co further establishes itself as an industry leader with the introduction of its new product, the Bravo Shoulder Camera Bag. This innovative bag is one of the first in the market specifically designed to carry mirrorless cameras.
The smaller and more versatile mirrorless camera is increasingly becoming the more popular choice among freelance and professional photographers over its predecessor, the digital single-lens reflex camera (DSLR). Recently released figures from the photography industry body the CIPA shows for 2021 mirrorless cameras grew by 20%, more than compensating for a decline of -6% in DSLR shipments for the same period.
Adapting to the trend, the Langly team decided to go to the drawing boards and create a new product that will serve the needs of mirrorless camera users.
“For most shoots, with the adoption of mirrorless and today’s more compact camera bodies and lenses, our customers told us they don’t always need a large bag. That’s why we created the Bravo,” explained Simon Apperley, owner of Langly Co.
Lightweight and built with a waterproof outer lining, the Bravo Shoulder Bag is perfectly suited for any photographer on the go. It features rearrangeable padded internal dividers that can may be configured to safely snug any mirrorless or Micro Four-Thirds (M4/3) camera with extra space for 2 lenses.
More information about Langly Co and the Bravo shoulder bag is found at https://www.langly.co/.
Media Contact
Company Name: Langly Co
Contact Person: Ben Hart
Email: Send Email
Country: United States
Website: https://www.langly.co/
