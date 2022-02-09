New Partnership Gives Black-Owned Businesses a Winning Edge

Black Business Boom forms partnerships to give Black entrepreneurs free digital marketing training

Black-business owners in Minneapolis, Minnesota, Indianapolis, Indiana and Memphis, Tennessee are getting the support they need to take their businesses to the next level. A new training initiative provides entrepreneurs with the strategies and services to not just survive but thrive in today’s digital economy.

Sponsored by Cummins Advocating for Racial Equity (CARE) and facilitated by Black Business Boom (BBB), 50 Black entrepreneurs received in-depth training in digital marketing, brand development, advertising and social media campaigns. Held in December 2021, the courses featured low-cost and easily implemented strategies for launching and growing a business in a digital world.

The partnership between Black Business Boom and CARE is a natural fit.

CARE has a special interest in growing Black wealth and promoting social justice in housing, jobs, voting, police reform and more.

Black Business Boom is a social enterprise founded by Danielle McGee, an expert in digital marketing and professor at Tennessee State University. The organization aims to help reduce economic inequality within Black communities by helping Black-owned businesses become more competitive in the digital marketplace.

Black Business Boom works in partnership with chambers of commerce, business development centers and other organizations that support small businesses to provide digital marketing programming that helps small business owners build their online presence and increase brand awareness and profitability.

The company’s 12-week specialty cohort, known as Boomin University, provides business owners with the opportunity to learn effective digital marketing, and walk away with tangible marketing assets to execute what they learn.

CARE has provided numerous grants to help Black-owned businesses recover from the economic disruptions of the COVID-19 pandemic. Currently, approximately $2M in funding has been distributed to almost 200 businesses, each receiving grants ranging from $5,000 to $20,000.

“We’re thrilled to have the opportunity to make a major impact on the Black entrepreneurial community,” says Danielle McGee, founder and CEO of BBB. “From the day we launched, our company has existed to empower Black entrepreneurs. This partnership will give us the scale we need to make a major difference.”

Under the direction of McGee and Tee Wilson, the company’s Creative Director and Chief Marketing Officer (CMO), Black Business Boom worked one-on-one with selected Black-owned companies to develop tailored action plans and ensure every participant was prepared to launch and execute what they learned.

To select participants, Black Business Boom and Cummins worked closely with local organizations to find businesses that could benefit from the training. These organizations included:

• Metropolitan Economic Development Association (MEDA), Minneapolis

• Local Initiatives Support Corporation (LISC), Indianapolis

• Coalition to Back Black Businesses

• Indy Black Chamber of Commerce, Indianapolis

To learn more, become a sponsor or to be a part of the next Boomin University cohort, visit their website, or follow them on Facebook or Instagram.

