Groove Funnels Marketer's Cruise is Setting Sail in 2023

Groove Funnels Digital Solution

Groove funnels is a popular digital solution for growing the online presence of most startup businesses.

Groove funnels offer a solid platform equipped with marketing software, apps, and plans to help marketers. Most similar companies require subscriptions to get access to the tools, but Groovefunnels.cm is offering a generous free plan for everyone.

The free plan’s inclusion is beyond what can be expected. It includes access to most of the powerful apps by Groove funnels, CRM tools, and marketing funnel benefits. Most of the apps and tools in the plan are great for startup businesses to build a website, manage customer relations, navigate eCommerce and take advantage of affiliate marketing.

Groove Funnels have been building its community with a claim of helping almost half a million website owners. With its growing client base, the marketing funnel company created an exciting getaway for its members called the Marketer’s Cruise. It’s a vacation set to sail from January 28 to February 5, 2023, with a promise of getting more than just a relaxing experience but also a profitable experience.

The future event will be hosted by Groove funnels’ Co-founder, Mike Filsaime. He is a known entrepreneur and a marketing consultant who owns various brands and companies. Mike is one of the people behind the launch of Marketer’s Cruise, along with Captain Lou.

Over 400 top entrepreneurs are expected to join the cruise, promising a chance for everyone that will come opportunities to grow their network while enjoying a vacation cruise. They will also be given an opportunity to introduce themselves at the beginning of the event. It will help startup business owners and marketers meet new people and create meaningful experiences and connections.

The Marketer’s Cruise of Groove Funnels allows aspiring entrepreneurs to witness the sharing of experience from the world’s top marketers with diverse expertise. Niches such as B2B, real estate, marketing, personal development, and more are the expected topics of the guests in the cruise. It’s one vacation that most entrepreneurs shouldn’t miss.

The event will also include a portion where some of the joiners will be given a chance to ask all business and marketing-related questions to the known personalities who will be present on the cruise. It’s an excellent opportunity for them to get free coaching from industry experts.

Marketer’s Cruise is one of the most significant events of Groove Funnels, along with GrooveKon. The following event after the getaway is the Groove conference. Thus, the company offers two free tickets to GrooveKon for those who will join the cruise vacation.

For $1,198 per person, a member will be able to enjoy the getaway with an interior cabin room. Meanwhile, the Balcony Oceanview room is available at $1498 for all eight days and nights. Then, the Ocean Suite is available at $2,398 per person. It’s a perfect room to enjoy the Marketer’s cruise.

With the starting price of the Marketer’s Cruise, Groove Funnels promises that it already includes all the cruise fees, including government fees and taxes. Moreover, the itinerary covers fantastic places in the Eastern Caribbean.

