Justiscall enables the litigants access to various legal professionals throughout the world

Justiscall allows litigants access to legal professionals such as notaries, accountants, bailiffs, lawyers, legal representatives throughout the world. A simple and effective system guarantees the visibility for all legal professionals on the web.

Justiscall provides a safe platform for lawyers, bailiffs, notaries, and chartered accountants to release their booking systems online. In a recent development, JUSTISCALL has brought professional clients closer together regardless of the distance on the globe. The litigant can assert his rights 24 hours a day, seven days a week, wherever he is. As the health crisis imposes social distancing, Justiscall brings people together.

It is a technology company whose specific approach to innovation is based on the following four principles: 1. They create valuable and secure solutions for Legal Professionals and Clients and want to have a positive long-term impact. 2. They create services used by millions of people regardless of age, status, or location. 3. They co-construct our services with Legal Professionals, and lastly 4. They believe that data privacy is essential. It is their top priority.

The international platform guarantees respect for professional secrecy and the ethical rules associated with each professional. One-click access to law professionals, global visibility, and confidentiality is what Justiscall has implemented.

Their feature called JUSTISCALL PRO provides independence and freedom to their client, the most precious assets and strength that all the clients want to keep with themselves. For achieving this, efficiency and expertise are the best tools. And if users acknowledge the importance of hardware issues, they lack time to devote to them: which practice management software is the most efficient in the field? Which computer model to choose? How to make up for the absence of the assistant without wasting time? To answer these questions even before asking them, users need a competent contact person who is fully aware of the challenges of the profession and the constraints implied by their status.

The founders have set themselves three missions from the day for the convenience of their clients.

Improving the daily life of staff Improving Access to Client Consultations Building a team of entrepreneurs who share humanist values

The platform also looks after the limitation of contamination risks, flexibility to convert the physical consultations into video in 1 click, sending secure documents, and an all-in-one solution to manage all the consultations in a single tool.

Potential users must visit the website for more information and avail the best of their services. It also available on Android and Apple.

Media Contact

Company Name: Justiscall

Contact Person: Rob Smith

Email: Send Email

City: Valbonnes

State: Alpes Maritimes

Country: France

Website: https://justiscall.com/

