Justiscall enables the litigants access to various legal professionals throughout the world

Justiscall provides a safe platform for lawyers, bailiffs, notaries, and chartered accountants to release their booking systems online. In a recent development, JUSTISCALL has brought professional clients closer together regardless of the distance on the globe. The litigant can assert his rights 24 hours a day, seven days a week, wherever he is. As the health crisis imposes social distancing, Justiscall brings people together.
It is a technology company whose specific approach to innovation is based on the following four principles: 1. They create valuable and secure solutions for Legal Professionals and Clients and want to have a positive long-term impact. 2. They create services used by millions of people regardless of age, status, or location. 3. They co-construct our services with Legal Professionals, and lastly 4. They believe that data privacy is essential. It is their top priority.
The international platform guarantees respect for professional secrecy and the ethical rules associated with each professional. One-click access to law professionals, global visibility, and confidentiality is what Justiscall has implemented.
Their feature called JUSTISCALL PRO provides independence and freedom to their client, the most precious assets and strength that all the clients want to keep with themselves. For achieving this, efficiency and expertise are the best tools. And if users acknowledge the importance of hardware issues, they lack time to devote to them: which practice management software is the most efficient in the field? Which computer model to choose? How to make up for the absence of the assistant without wasting time? To answer these questions even before asking them, users need a competent contact person who is fully aware of the challenges of the profession and the constraints implied by their status.
The founders have set themselves three missions from the day for the convenience of their clients.
- Improving the daily life of staff
- Improving Access to Client Consultations
- Building a team of entrepreneurs who share humanist values
The platform also looks after the limitation of contamination risks, flexibility to convert the physical consultations into video in 1 click, sending secure documents, and an all-in-one solution to manage all the consultations in a single tool.
Potential users must visit the website for more information and avail the best of their services. It also available on Android and Apple.
Media Contact
Company Name: Justiscall
Contact Person: Rob Smith
Email: Send Email
City: Valbonnes
State: Alpes Maritimes
Country: France
Website: https://justiscall.com/
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.