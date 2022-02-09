Learn To Take Full Control Over the Reins of Life With Jessica Chingay's New Book

The author believes success is rooted in good relationships and daily habits

Whether it’s for the better or worse, willing or unwilling, change is always something met with hesitance and discomfort. What about a willing change for the better? Impact Leadership with Jessica Chingay (now available on Amazon) opens up with the story of a woman who, day by day, made small yet powerful decisions to turn her life around, chase excellence, and live life on her own terms.

Jessica Chingay is a former United States Marine. She has mentored and coached people in the direct sales industry since 2014. In 2016, at the age of 24, she left her traditional job and went on to own other top producing companies, including a large six-figure cleaning company. She also coaches other business owners and ministry leaders on successful living. Asking her readers why they would choose to change their lives, she gives her reasons: “I want to change people’s lives and set the captives free. I want to help people know and realize their full potential…I want to help others dream again and teach them how to make their dreams become a reality. I want to be an advocate for the Kingdom of God and raise Men and Women of Royalty.”

When it comes to making a change in life, Chingay is very strong and hones in on the idea of taking ownership of what one does. In doing so, one needs to shed off the skin of victimhood mentality and grab ahold of the reins of their lives.

“As long as you consider yourself a victim of your circumstance or find someone else to blame for anything that doesn’t go right in your life, you will forever be stuck where you are,” says Chingay.

Impact Leadership with Jessica Chingay is an incredible story that can be likened to a metamorphosis where the author goes from victim to victor! Chingay’s story is nothing short of inspiring, moving, and motivating.

Tori Lane, a police officer and business owner, gives a beautiful testimony to Chingay’s leadership skills and ability to serve those she leads: “Jessica Chingay and I first met and bonded over the book Extreme Ownership by Jocko Willink. From the moment I met Jessica, I saw a kindness and intentionality unlike any other. Jessica has a deep understanding of business and is not afraid to be humble. Her leadership style is rooted in serving and loving others and helping people realize they can live their dreams. Tact, timing, and taste are her strong suits. I highly recommend finding a way to be around her to learn what servant leadership is all about.”

Tony Lam Entrepreneur, a respiratory therapist, describes the incredible impact Chingay had on his life with these beautiful words.: “Mother of lions, breaker of chains, and General of God. I don’t know how to write anything other than what she means to me. I was a failing human being, and although I’ve had many lights in my life trying to guide me, she showed me that God’s light is the one true light that will save me. I have observed her servant’s heart bless many people who felt they couldn’t be saved. By that example, my heart has changed, and I also found a love to serve people. Jessica is a gift to this world, and those who are fortunate enough to cross paths with her will be forever changed.”

Impact Leadership with Jessica Chingay is now for sale on Amazon.

