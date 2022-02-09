Emerging Author Kari Petruch to Release Widely Anticipated 'Get Out of the Box and Play: The Secret to a Lasting Relationship' on Valentine's Day

Georgetown, TX, USA – February 9, 2022 – Kari Petruch, Owner of Highest Intent Life Coaching, LLC, Master Relationship and Military Transition Coach, is thrilled to announce the release of her first book on February 14th, 2022, ‘Get Out of the Box and Play: The Secret to a Lasting Relationship.’ The book will be available online at Amazon.com.
Her truest mission is to help as many people as possible to embrace the incredible joy and excitement that comes with a great relationship so that they will live their best lives together. In Kari’s spare time, she volunteers her time to help military families live happier lives. Kari has helped many couples with innovative ideas and amazing tools throughout the years. She is the author of ‘Get Out of the Box and Play: The Secret to a Lasting Relationship.’
Kari Petruch is the owner of Highest Intent Life Coaching, located in beautiful Georgetown, Texas. She is a proud mother of three, grandmother of eight, and married to the man of her dreams. Kari has a lifetime of experience with many people and cultures.
Learn more about Kari at www.HighestIntentCoach.com or TEXT JOY TO 26786 for an appointment. You can also find her on Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn.
About Kari Petruch
Kari spent her young adulthood as a stay-at-home-mom, where she devoted herself to changing people’s lives by educating military families about the Individuals with Disability Act (IDEA) and volunteering as a parent advocate for special needs children.
