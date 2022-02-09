Phillipa Nanyondo Byamah Shares How To Become a Successful Part-Time Entrepreneur in Her New Book

The author believes success is growing a side business into a full-time income

Boundless Success with Phillipa Nanyondo Byamah, available on Amazon, is an anthology about success. Byamah shares with her readers how to generate extra income when they already have a full-time job or lack the financial resources to start a new venture.

Part-time entrepreneurship is where it all started for Phillipa Nanyondo Byamah. As an independent-minded, self-motivated, and versatile professional who seeks and achieves purpose-filled results, Byamah has a thriving banking and business career. She’s an economist, public speaker, and performance specialist whose mission is to help others achieve their highest potential. Her visionary leadership has mentored many around her, allowing them to experience great business and life success. “It’s important to follow people who have what you want and then do exactly what they do to become like them,” says Byamah.

Talking about her life journey, Byamah shares six valuable lessons that can help anyone set themselves up for success.

1. Don’t wait for the perfect time.

2. Consults experts.

3. Put aside savings to make dreams come true.

4. Recognize the power of money.

5. Opportunities are all around.

6. No job is too small to earn an extra income.

“If you think of an idea, don’t wait for a ‘perfect time’ to put it into action. Just take the first step and get started. There’s never a perfect time or perfect conditions. Just start with whatever you have and take a leap of faith,” says Byamah.

Although one can cut back on certain activities that don’t contribute to their bigger goals, Byamah says that there will always be a trade-off between time and money. However, in the long term, the sacrifices one makes will secure their family’s security and comfort.

“Working with Phillipa as a member of Kampala Toastmasters Club, the first Toastmasters Club in Uganda, added great value to our efforts toward improving the leadership and communication skills of individuals joining the club. She is meticulous, self-motivated, eagerly takes on different leadership roles, and prepares and delivers on every assigned project while offering great insights. Phillipa readily provided well-thought-out feedback to other club members in support of their growth and added definite flair to our club!” — Testimonial by Mrs. Norah Matovu Winyi, Member of the Judicial Service Commission in Uganda & Founding President of Kampala Toastmasters Club.

“Phillipa is a living template showing how a carefully chosen side hustle can alter your whole life in less than 36 months.” — Testimonial by Martin Serugga, Independent Financial Advisor.

