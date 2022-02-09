Learn the Importance of Acceptance With the Help of Natalya Hramova's New Book

The author believes success is evaluating oneself, healing, and moving forward.

Experiences tend to bombard people when they least expect it or when there is just too much to experience. Breakthrough Leadership with Natalya Hramova, now available on Amazon, is a book for those who feel that they are unable to reflect on and accept what has happened. The stories in this book will allow readers to take a step back and help them evaluate their experiences from a fresh perspective.

Natalya Hramova is a professional musician, journalist, nurse, entrepreneur, and an amalgam of incompatibilities. She is the author of multiple art-related articles and interviews published in Ukraine. Her most recent work focuses on the human soul’s struggle. After immigrating to Canada, she continued to do what she always loved—writing while daily caring for patients in one of Canada’s most prominent hospitals. She lives and breathes the motto, “In a world where you can be anything, be kind.” As a mental health advocate, her compassionate care has touched the lives of many. She continues to inspire not only her patients but also her team members and friends to be their best selves while facing adversity with courage. She found her path to becoming her best self with the following realization: “[L]ife was happening not to me, but for me. Life was happening for me so that I could continue to learn and grow, so that my spirit could mature, and that my character could be fortified like tempered steel.”

Hramova vulnerably shares some of her darkest experiences with her readers. These experiences, like ghosts, haunted her for years before she realized that she needed to accept them for what they were. Acceptance led to healing.

“I accepted my numerous flaws and my failures. I realized that I had the right to be lost and that it was okay to make even the biggest mistakes in life…I welcomed fear as a part of my life. I befriended it and listened to it, and as I opened up to it, it stopped controlling me,” says Hramova

Life makes people bite more than they can chew. Breakthrough Leadership with Natalya Hramova will show that accepting life’s troubles, making a plan, and moving forward will give one a new perspective of their difficulties — one that will give their journey meaning.

Anastasia Bykova, a nurse-practitioner from University Health Network, comments on Hramova’s growth: “As a registered nurse with fifteen years of experience, I witnessed Natalya’s growth as a nurse and a leader. She really cares with all her heart. For her, patients come first. She gives them all of herself: her knowledge, compassion, and encouragement. She is also a fighter. Natalya’s life in Canada was not easy. She had to fight her battles. However, she never surrendered. I am always amazed by her resilience and relentless work on herself. Her road to success can be an example for others.”

Marina Lopyreva, SN, Bookkeeper at Aurum Property Care, explains Hramova’s transformation: Natalya Hramova has overcome many challenges throughout her life. She is a kind and compassionate person. And it makes sense that she chose to be a nurse and help others. Unfortunately, it only worsened her inner struggles. Fear for the lives of others, panic attacks, and anxiety episodes were ferocious and frequent. One day Natalya would be funny and full of life. The next day, she’d be trying to conceal the agony inside her. But she never complained and never put her needs above others. I desperately wanted to help, but I knew deep down that Natalya had to be The one to win her inner battle. And eventually, this did happen: Natalya completely transformed her life with hard internal work and determination. She is full of life and love and now shares her journey with others in need!”

Breakthrough Leadership with Natalya Hramova is now for sale on Amazon.

