'Every Situation Is a Chance To Grow and Become Better' Is the Message in Kevin Baptista's New Book

There are those who are born with the privilege of safety without having too many worries. In contrast, there are others who are not. Breakthrough Leadership with Kevin Baptista (now available on Amazon) takes its readers through the author’s journey from a life of danger and lack of motivation to a mindset of hard work, positive pressures, and reaping the rewards of those pressures.
Kevin Baptista is the co-author of an anthology with Matt Morris. He grew up in Boston, MA, where he experienced hardships and gang violence. Throughout that experience, he learned to strive for something greater: a life of inspiring others to be their best selves. His passions are spending quality time with his family and improving as a human being on a daily basis. His mission is to empower people and show them it’s never too late to go after their dreams. Knowing that negativity is what pushes us away from dreaming big dreams and working hard for them, Baptista advises his readers with the following words: “Negativity is always around us, and we can’t control how others view the world, nor should we try to. We have the light within us. It’s like peeling back the layers of that onion and looking inside; that’s where we will find that diamond.”
Everybody wants a good life, but are they willing to make it a reality without giving excuses? Baptista, having gone through the hardships of being surrounded by gang life, decided that enough was enough and that it was time to make a change. He began to focus on the pressures influencing him to seek a better, more positive life.
Action, according to Baptista, is what’s necessary to engage the good influence that anything has on oneself. One can look to every good source and become inspired to do many things, but without action, it’s all useless. Action is the catalyst that drives positive change.
“With action, you feel some pressure. Pressure you put on yourself! Pressure is what starts the process of forming a diamond,” says Baptista.
Breakthrough Leadership with Kevin Baptista deserves a place on every bookshelf, especially for those seeking the motivation to get themselves out of a difficult situation. Baptista’s story will teach them that peeling through all layers of their difficulties is worth the effort when they find the diamond hidden inside of them.
Amanda, a cosmetologist, explains Baptista’s ability to connect and inspire others: “Kevin is one of the most humble, down-to-earth, positive human beings I have ever met. He exhibits amazing qualities and personality traits. He has been an inspiration not only to me but to many others! He is always ambitious as he pushes for greatness and success constantly. It amazes me how much one individual (Kevin) can handle. He manages his time between his family, work, our date nights and still continues to find ways to make our family more successful or what he can do to mastermind different ideas to take things up a notch. His patience, gratitude, and ambition inspire me and so many others. I couldn’t be more proud and grateful to God. He has brought me an amazing human being and father to our daughter. But God also brought him here to inspire the souls of others.”
Manny, an entrepreneur, beautifully describes Baptista’s sense of perseverance: “Hardworking, dedicated, noble, and determined—just a few words that describe Kevin Baptista. With his passion, energy, and love for life, he hasn’t only changed my life, but I firmly believe that he has the capability to change the world and make an everlasting name for himself. He is the true definition of perseverance.”
Breakthrough Leadership with Kevin Baptista is now for sale on Amazon.
Media Contact
Company Name: Success Publishing, LLC
Contact Person: Brycen Coffman
Email: Send Email
City: Dallas
State: Texas
Country: United States
Website: https://successpublishing.com/
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.