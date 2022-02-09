'Every Situation Is a Chance To Grow and Become Better' Is the Message in Kevin Baptista's New Book

The author believes success can be achieved by consciously making better decisions every day

There are those who are born with the privilege of safety without having too many worries. In contrast, there are others who are not. Breakthrough Leadership with Kevin Baptista (now available on Amazon) takes its readers through the author’s journey from a life of danger and lack of motivation to a mindset of hard work, positive pressures, and reaping the rewards of those pressures.

Kevin Baptista is the co-author of an anthology with Matt Morris. He grew up in Boston, MA, where he experienced hardships and gang violence. Throughout that experience, he learned to strive for something greater: a life of inspiring others to be their best selves. His passions are spending quality time with his family and improving as a human being on a daily basis. His mission is to empower people and show them it’s never too late to go after their dreams. Knowing that negativity is what pushes us away from dreaming big dreams and working hard for them, Baptista advises his readers with the following words: “Negativity is always around us, and we can’t control how others view the world, nor should we try to. We have the light within us. It’s like peeling back the layers of that onion and looking inside; that’s where we will find that diamond.”

Everybody wants a good life, but are they willing to make it a reality without giving excuses? Baptista, having gone through the hardships of being surrounded by gang life, decided that enough was enough and that it was time to make a change. He began to focus on the pressures influencing him to seek a better, more positive life.

Action, according to Baptista, is what’s necessary to engage the good influence that anything has on oneself. One can look to every good source and become inspired to do many things, but without action, it’s all useless. Action is the catalyst that drives positive change.

“With action, you feel some pressure. Pressure you put on yourself! Pressure is what starts the process of forming a diamond,” says Baptista.

Breakthrough Leadership with Kevin Baptista deserves a place on every bookshelf, especially for those seeking the motivation to get themselves out of a difficult situation. Baptista’s story will teach them that peeling through all layers of their difficulties is worth the effort when they find the diamond hidden inside of them.

Amanda, a cosmetologist, explains Baptista’s ability to connect and inspire others: “Kevin is one of the most humble, down-to-earth, positive human beings I have ever met. He exhibits amazing qualities and personality traits. He has been an inspiration not only to me but to many others! He is always ambitious as he pushes for greatness and success constantly. It amazes me how much one individual (Kevin) can handle. He manages his time between his family, work, our date nights and still continues to find ways to make our family more successful or what he can do to mastermind different ideas to take things up a notch. His patience, gratitude, and ambition inspire me and so many others. I couldn’t be more proud and grateful to God. He has brought me an amazing human being and father to our daughter. But God also brought him here to inspire the souls of others.”

Manny, an entrepreneur, beautifully describes Baptista’s sense of perseverance: “Hardworking, dedicated, noble, and determined—just a few words that describe Kevin Baptista. With his passion, energy, and love for life, he hasn’t only changed my life, but I firmly believe that he has the capability to change the world and make an everlasting name for himself. He is the true definition of perseverance.”

Breakthrough Leadership with Kevin Baptista is now for sale on Amazon.

Media Contact

Company Name: Success Publishing, LLC

Contact Person: Brycen Coffman

Email: Send Email

City: Dallas

State: Texas

Country: United States

Website: https://successpublishing.com/

