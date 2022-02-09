Engineer makes Wordle Clone in only Two Days… this time with turtles – Sushi Squared launches their new game, 'Turdle'.

Sushi Squared announced the launch of their new game ‘Turdle’, therefore expanding their gaming universe with an intent to drive more traffic than ever to their platform. Turdle is inspired by one of the most popular online puzzle games at the moment, Wordle. Sushi Squared Games also run a Discord server where they send out free Beta invite links to members for their games under development, the server is quite popular among young gamers. In only a week since its release, Sushi Squared Games’ TikTok page has amassed over 800 followers and 15.6k likes at the time of writing.

“Turdle is a unique spinoff of the game Wordle, developed by Sushi Squared Creative. This game is strategic just like Wordle, but instead of guessing letters to make words, the player has 6 attempts to guess the correct starting frame and color of an animation of a turtle jumping, to make the turtle jump. Sound complicated? It’s actually quite intuitive, once you start playing,” said Soeren, co-founder of Sushi Squared. “Turdle is quite an interesting game, the player only gets one chance each day to solve the Turdle puzzle. The interface of the game is simple and easy to understand, with an emphasis on accessibility. There is even a dedicated game mode for visually impaired or color-blind players.”

Sushi Squared Creative is a 2-person indie game studio that strives to create satisfying experiences that leave a lasting impression on players through the power of memes. Sushi Squared Games was started as a collaboration between long-time friends, Soeren and Todd as a “creative outlet” for their shared passion of well-designed videogames. Their first mobile game, Stack on a Baby, is currently being developed for Android/iOS, with a beta release planned in Feb 2022.

“In an unexpected turn of events, during the 2022 Global Game Jam, the team at Sushi Squared developed and released a new web-based game, Turdle.xyz. Turdle, a puzzle game ‘where you make a turtle jump,’ was inspired by the popular lookalike, Wordle, which has just been acquired by the NY Times for several million dollars”, added Soeren.

Turdle is a game where the player needs to guess the correct jump sequence and the turtle’s color in each frame. Turdle is designed to keep the player engaged till the end. It aims to boost the player’s strategical thinking, logical thinking and problem-solving abilities. The player only wins if they make the guesses with proper evaluation and deduction. But not to worry – if they fail, they can always try again tomorrow!

Unlike Wordle, Sushi Squared was able to develop Turdle in only 2 days, due to the predictable nature of sequences of animated turtle frames. Whereas the original Wordle developer hand-curated a list of over 2,000 valid 5-letter words with his partner over the course of several days or weeks, it took Soeren, the Lead Developer at Sushi Squared, less than 8 hours to write an algorithm to generate all 15,625 unique Turdle sequences. Any one of these could be the solution on a given day, giving the game approximately 42.8 years of replayability without repetition.

Sushi Squared believes Turdle.xyz is going to be their next big hit as it is just like Wordle, but with turtles. The company is focusing young gamers with VR devices like Oculus Quest 2 and others for future games, as Turdle is compatible with all the devices and gives the players an interactive and lively experience they can share with their friends. “Although,” admitted Soeren, an engineer who wishes not to use his full name, “none of this would have been possible without the amazing contribution of talented engineer Hannah Park. We forked Park’s GitHub repository and modified her open-source code to make Turdle. Park is also the author of popular Wordle clone Primel.”

“If any gamer is a big fan of Wordle, then this game is perfect for them. It takes only a few minutes to play Turdle each day and yet it still manages to keep the player engaged for weeks, or even months at a time. Play the game and feel the very essence that Turdle has created in order to give a satisfying experience most casual puzzle gamers will struggle to find anywhere else”, concluded Soeren.

