SEO Expert Reveals Damaging Myth Concerning Onsite Content

London, UK – February 9, 2022 – When it comes to SEO-driven content, most of us have two rules drilled into us: the more words, the better, and the more keyword-rich the content, the better. While there are elements of truth in these sentiments, as with many things, the reality is far more complex and multi-faceted. In fact, SEO experts at The Brains warn that blindly following these rules can do websites more harm than good – and that there are other, more important factors to consider if you want to get your website onto page one of Google.
The idea that adding words to your content alone makes sense theoretically. If a competitor is ranking a 1,200 word article, then it is only logical that you should aim for at least 1,200 words, if not more. However, adding words to a blog, article or piece of copy for the sake of words is actually more likely to be detrimental, and that’s because the word count does not deliver context or relevance to a search engine.
Instead, a higher word count is a tool that you can use to deliver more keyword targeting to your page. Upping the word count is a really good idea – if you’re doing so in a way that increases the volume of synonymous keywords and semantic language for your target topic. This idea is related to the concept of keyword density – that an article that is rich in the right kind of language for a keyword helps Google understand the content and rank it where it should go. By adding words just for the sake of words, you can actually reduce your keyword density, dilute your relevance for a keyword, and make it more difficult for Google to understand what you’re trying to say.
Discussing this issue, James Speyer, Senior Account Strategist for SEO, says:
“The simple takeaway here is that it’s not about the sheer quantity of words on a page that matters, but what those words say and mean. If you’re going to extend your content, make sure it’s adding to your keyword density, not reducing it. If you’re unsure whether your words are taking away from your ranking potential, it’s best to talk to an SEO expert and get advice.” – James Speyer, Senior Account Strategist for SEO, The Brains
