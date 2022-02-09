With the continuous development of information industry, the meaning of network security industry is becoming more and more extensive. The network security products and services are constantly upgrading and developing, and the market scale continues to expand. In the past five years, the global network security market has grown from US$ 91.12 billion in 2016 to US$ 125.65 billion in 2020, and has grown to over US$ 130 billion by the end of 2021. The world’s major network security giants will also officially lay out “Internet Zeus shield”
With the gradual expansion of market scale, diversified threat vectors and data have brought new demands for network security, which will have a significant impact on the cloud security market and promote the products of security-as-a-service. It also means that it is an inevitable trend for the security industry to gradually tilt towards cloud security services.
The category of network security industry also expands with the continuous extension of network security requirements. Countries around the world attach great importance to their own network security. As the two largest economies in the world, China and the United States have the largest markets, and their performance is the most brilliant. In order to provide overall security border protection for a wider market, the head network security enterprises of the two countries have entered the market one after another, and the “Internet Zeus Shield” security service platform based on SCDN technology has emerged.
The security capability of “Internet Zeus Shield” mainly comes from continuous security big data analysis and real-time countermeasure protection capability. In the western hemisphere, represented by CloudFlare and Akamai, about 15%~30% will be processed by Akamai’s servers deployed around the world, followed by CloudFlare, whose market has surpassed Akamai by three times. In China, at present, the largest enterprise of the same model is a company named KNOWNSEC. Its KNOWNSEC CloudWAF platform almost protects most important information systems of Chinese government.
A closer look at these security enterprises reveals that there is a mystery about their identities. There is a very widely spread article on the Internet, “Am I crazy, or Cloudflare is a U.S government spying tool created by the Department of Homeland Security?” It tells the story of the founding of CloudFlare. According to Akamai’s publicity materials, up to 87% of cabinet agencies in the North American market entrust Akamai to manage their online business. As early as 2009, for the sake of privacy data protection, even though the White House server used Akamai’s CDN, it laid the foundation for Kona Site Defender to serve the US government. KNOWNSEC CloudWAF has been providing services to China’s most powerful government agencies, China Ministry of Public Security and China Internet Information Office. These enterprises are all at the forefront of “Internet border cloud protection” and face massive hacker attacks from all over the world every day. They are really the national Internet Zeus Shield.
By March 2021, the number of Internet users in the world has exceeded 5.169 billion; Increased investment in cloud infrastructure, catalysis of COVID-19 epidemic, continuous innovation and transformation of global Internet technology, accelerated development of cloud computing and Internet of Things in various countries, and 5G as a new focus of infrastructure construction; Various environmental factors and new technologies have dramatically promoted the high development of cloud security market and products. The leading situation of the blue ocean market of cloud security has initially taken shape, and all enterprises are constantly looking for breakthroughs in data and technology.
Akamai Kona Site Defender, KNOWNSEC CloudWAF and Cloudflare WAF, as platform-level services carrying the patron saint of the future network security world, have opened the key of cloud security technology and achieved great success, or it will mean that the green grid utopia of the whole world is coming soon!
