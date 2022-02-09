GPAINNOVA's DLyte Desktop Series, selected as the Most Innovative Electropolishing Machine 2021 in the European Enterprise Awards

Barcelona – February 9, 2022 – GPAINNOVA, one of the leading groups in surface finishing technologies, was announced today as winner of two categories in the 4th edition of the European Enterprise Awards, granted by the economic and financial magazine EU Business News. This organization was awarded as the Best Multinational Industrial Technology Group 2021. In addition, one of its latest innovations in the field of metal treatment, DLyte Desktop Series, received the accreditation of the Most Innovative Electropolishing Machine 2021.
The first ultra-compact dry electropolishing machine
Released in April last year, DLyte Desktop Series is the first ultra-compact dry electropolishing machine on the market. This equipment has been especially designed to improve the work environment of small workshops and laboratories by replacing traditional hand polishing and hazardous materials with a safer option. It allows any company, no matter the size, to access the disruptive, patented dry electropolishing technology, including those business looking for a cost-effective solution for their surface finishing processes. From grinding to mirror finishing, the new set-up offers an easy way to process any casting, sintering or milling metal parts.
DLyte Desktop Series is currently available in two versions. The first one is DLyte Desktop Dental, aimed at small dental laboratories needing to polish cobalt-chrome (CoCr) dental parts and RPDs. At its turn, DLyte Desktop PRO is suitable to polish CoCr, titanium and stainless steel. With an optional software update, it is also possible to treat copper, brass, nickel alloys and other hard metals.
This machine is affordable to any company because of its small dimensions (450 x 521 x 471 mm), its price and the fact of not requiring a special pre-existing electrical or compressed air installation.
A benchmark global technology group
GPAINNOVA is the winner of both the above award and the accreditation Best Multinational Industrial Technology Group 2021. As highlighted by EU BUSINESS NEWS, the organization is “an umbrella company working hard to push the world towards further innovation”. The promoters of these awards stress its “recent move to a bigger, better Barcelona headquarters, a reputation for technologically advanced R&D solutions under its belt, and a CEO, Pau Sarsanedas, who was selected recently as one of the three finalists of the Young Entrepreneur Award” by the AIJEC (Young Entrepreneurs of Catalonia). According to the economic magazine, “this company has been thrust into the spotlight by the quality of its work”.
EU BUSINESS NEWS prides itself on the validity of its awards and winners. The organizers evaluate everything from a business’s, or individual’s, performance over the past 12-months to ensure that only the most deserving parties walk away with one of our prestigious awards.
To learn more about GPAINNOVA and other award winners and to gain insight into the working practices of the granted organizations, it is recommended to check the European Enterprise Awards 2021 winners supplement.
About GPAINNOVA
GPAINNOVA is a technology group born in 2013 in Barcelona, with subsidiaries in Sunrise (Florida, USA), Hong Kong and Shenzhen (Mainland China) and specializing in surface metal finishing machinery, with DLyte and MURUA; medical devices with GPAMEDICAL, naval robotics with GPASEABOTS and high-performance power electronics with POWER INNOTECH.
GPAINNOVA has a team of more than 180 professionals on staff and more than 40 engineers, 55 distributors, more than 600 worldwide clients, allowing for a turnover of €23.2 million in 2021 (47% more than the previous year). GPAINNOVA was selected by FINANCIAL TIMES among the 1,000 Europe’s Fastest Growing Companies in 2020 and 2021. Its algo is among the 7 Europe’s fastest-growing companies in the industrial goods sector, being the first one in Spain.
Media Contact
Company Name: GPAInnova
Contact Person: Media Relations
Email: Send Email
Phone: (+34) 93 125 65 36
Country: Spain
Website: www.gpainnova.com
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.