GPAINNOVA's DLyte Desktop Series, selected as the Most Innovative Electropolishing Machine 2021 in the European Enterprise Awards

The organization has been also awarded as the Best Multinational Industrial Technology Group

Barcelona – February 9, 2022 – GPAINNOVA, one of the leading groups in surface finishing technologies, was announced today as winner of two categories in the 4th edition of the European Enterprise Awards, granted by the economic and financial magazine EU Business News. This organization was awarded as the Best Multinational Industrial Technology Group 2021. In addition, one of its latest innovations in the field of metal treatment, DLyte Desktop Series, received the accreditation of the Most Innovative Electropolishing Machine 2021.

The first ultra-compact dry electropolishing machine

Released in April last year, DLyte Desktop Series is the first ultra-compact dry electropolishing machine on the market. This equipment has been especially designed to improve the work environment of small workshops and laboratories by replacing traditional hand polishing and hazardous materials with a safer option. It allows any company, no matter the size, to access the disruptive, patented dry electropolishing technology, including those business looking for a cost-effective solution for their surface finishing processes. From grinding to mirror finishing, the new set-up offers an easy way to process any casting, sintering or milling metal parts.

DLyte Desktop Series is currently available in two versions. The first one is DLyte Desktop Dental, aimed at small dental laboratories needing to polish cobalt-chrome (CoCr) dental parts and RPDs. At its turn, DLyte Desktop PRO is suitable to polish CoCr, titanium and stainless steel. With an optional software update, it is also possible to treat copper, brass, nickel alloys and other hard metals.

This machine is affordable to any company because of its small dimensions (450 x 521 x 471 mm), its price and the fact of not requiring a special pre-existing electrical or compressed air installation.

A benchmark global technology group

GPAINNOVA is the winner of both the above award and the accreditation Best Multinational Industrial Technology Group 2021. As highlighted by EU BUSINESS NEWS, the organization is “an umbrella company working hard to push the world towards further innovation”. The promoters of these awards stress its “recent move to a bigger, better Barcelona headquarters, a reputation for technologically advanced R&D solutions under its belt, and a CEO, Pau Sarsanedas, who was selected recently as one of the three finalists of the Young Entrepreneur Award” by the AIJEC (Young Entrepreneurs of Catalonia). According to the economic magazine, “this company has been thrust into the spotlight by the quality of its work”.

EU BUSINESS NEWS prides itself on the validity of its awards and winners. The organizers evaluate everything from a business’s, or individual’s, performance over the past 12-months to ensure that only the most deserving parties walk away with one of our prestigious awards.

To learn more about GPAINNOVA and other award winners and to gain insight into the working practices of the granted organizations, it is recommended to check the European Enterprise Awards 2021 winners supplement.

About GPAINNOVA

GPAINNOVA is a technology group born in 2013 in Barcelona, with subsidiaries in Sunrise (Florida, USA), Hong Kong and Shenzhen (Mainland China) and specializing in surface metal finishing machinery, with DLyte and MURUA; medical devices with GPAMEDICAL, naval robotics with GPASEABOTS and high-performance power electronics with POWER INNOTECH.

GPAINNOVA has a team of more than 180 professionals on staff and more than 40 engineers, 55 distributors, more than 600 worldwide clients, allowing for a turnover of €23.2 million in 2021 (47% more than the previous year). GPAINNOVA was selected by FINANCIAL TIMES among the 1,000 Europe’s Fastest Growing Companies in 2020 and 2021. Its algo is among the 7 Europe’s fastest-growing companies in the industrial goods sector, being the first one in Spain.

Media Contact

Company Name: GPAInnova

Contact Person: Media Relations

Email: Send Email

Phone: (+34) 93 125 65 36

Country: Spain

Website: www.gpainnova.com

