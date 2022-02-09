Consulting Firm Of Nurse Practitioners Ushers In New Era For Medical Malpractice Legal Teams

Elisa Collins, Co-founder and CEO of Discovery NP Legal Consultants

Expertise in All Areas of Medicine Under One Retainer Now Available in New Offer

February 9, 2022 – Discovery NP Legal Consultants, LLC is pleased to announce the launch of its innovative new service for the legal industry – behind-the-scenes Nurse Practitioner Consultants to the Legal Profession (NP-CLP) that specialize in working collaboratively with legal professionals to provide expertise on medical malpractice cases for the plaintiff.

Nurse Practitioners (NPs) have two to four more years of formal education than Registered Nurses (RNs), and function similar to doctors in the clinical world, working independently of physicians. In layman’s terms, they think like doctors but bill more like nurses. NPs’ insights into clinical practices provide legitimate preliminary opinions on adherence to standard of care from the perspective of a provider, not simply a nurse. As a result, law firms are able to strengthen and better organize their cases, substantially reducing their overhead on testifying expert witnesses.

Each of the NPs who are part of the Discovery NP Legal Consultants’ team specializes in a different area of medicine, including surgery, emergency department, pediatrics, neonatal, anesthesia, obstetrics, and more. The team works collaboratively, lending their expertise to each project as required. Although Discovery’s clients pay one retainer, they have access to the complete range of the professionals on staff.

“When I entered the legal nurse consulting arena, I recognized that advanced practice registered nurses (APRNs) were being underutilized in the industry,” says Elisa Collins, Co-founder and CEO of Discovery NP Legal Consultants.

“Before Discovery NP Legal Consultants’ solution, behind-the-scenes consultants were spending too much billable time researching clinical issues they weren’t familiar with,” she continues. “When medical providers are working in hospitals, they simply call each other when they need help. This got me to thinking, why not collaborate in the same way for legal consulting? HIPAA-compliant collaboration allows for more efficient use of billable time because the right specialist either knows the answers, or they know where to look for them. Having an umbrella of consultants also simplifies billing for the legal firm’s accounting department.”

Discovery NP Legal Consultants is a legal medical and nursing consulting company composed exclusively of Nurse Practitioner Consultants to Legal Profession (NP-CLPs). The firm is dedicated to assisting medical malpractice attorneys working on behalf of plaintiffs, providing behind-the-scenes expert opinions and assistance. Clients pay one retainer per case, yet have full access to the team of NP-CLPs, offering specialists in every area of medicine.

