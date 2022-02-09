Parkopedia partners with Passport to expand its parking payment services in North America

Passport's on-street parking payment services to be integrated into Parkopedia's payment platform.

The partnership will enable drivers to make on-demand parking payments via their vehicle's infotainment screen in more than 800 towns across North America.

09 February, 2022 – London, UK & North Carolina, US – Parkopedia, the leading parking data provider in the US, is pleased to announce a new partnership with Passport, a leading digital platform provider for managing transportation and software payments in cities across the US and Canada. The partnership will enable Parkopedia to expand parking payments via its integrated in-car payment platform across Passport’s 5,000 locations in 800 towns nationwide.

Passport’s platform is currently used by cities, agencies and universities, including locations of Chicago, Toronto, Los Angeles and Miami, to power their mobility operations. The platform enables clients to manage their parking rates and rules in a single system of record and gain insights from their payment data to more efficiently manage on-street activity.

Passport’s payment API will integrate seamlessly into Parkopedia’s integrated in-car payment platform, which allows drivers to pay for both on and off-street parking, as well EV charging, tolls and ‘pay-at-the-pump’ fueling, all via the vehicle’s infotainment screen. The platform solves the time-consuming and expensive task of aggregating a large number of service suppliers and payment providers for automakers, uniting them into a single integrated solution. Its unique Single Sign-On feature removes the need for drivers to register for multiple accounts, enabling a complete and seamless user experience for drivers.

Anthony Michael Ibrahim, Director of Business Development and Partnerships in North America at Parkopedia, said: “We are delighted to partner with Passport, increasing our payment platform’s parking coverage across North America. As providers of cutting edge driver convenience technology, Passport and Parkopedia are working together to provide positive user experiences for all involved in the mobility industry, including automakers, drivers, municipalities and facilities owners.”

Henry Bowe, Director of Product Partnerships at Passport, commented: “Our partnership with Parkopedia will allow drivers to benefit from convenient parking payment technology via their in-car infotainment screens. By delivering a seamless parking experience for drivers, we provide our clients with the tools needed to continually update and improve the parking payment process within their cities and facilities.”

Parkopedia was recently named the leading parking data provider in the US, according to a Ground Truth Testing study carried out by established independent automotive analysts, Strategy Analytics in December 2021. The study compared static parking data between three of the leading parking data providers in North America.

To view the full report, please visit business.parkopedia.com/strategy-analytics.

About Parkopedia

Parkopedia is the leading connected car services provider used by millions of drivers and organizations such as Audi, Apple, BMW, Ford, Garmin, GM, Hyundai Kia, Jaguar Land Rover, Mercedes-Benz, Peugeot, Sygic, TomTom, Toyota, Volkswagen, and many others. Parkopedia helps drivers find and pay for parking, EV charging, fuelling and tolls in 15,000 cities across 89 countries. Parkopedia is also developing highly detailed parking maps and corresponding algorithms to help drivers and self-driving vehicles navigate to an open parking space indoors.

Visit business.parkopedia.com for more information.

About Passport

Passport is a transportation software and payments company that builds technology to more efficiently manage streets and sidewalks. Based in Charlotte, North Carolina, Passport is trusted by more than 800 cities, universities and agencies, including Chicago, Toronto, Los Angeles, and Miami. Passport’s digital platform helps cities manage parking and mobility infrastructure, creating more livable, equitable communities. One of the fastest-growing companies on the Inc. 5000 and Deloitte Technology Fast 500 lists, Passport was also named to Fast Company’s World’s Most Innovative Companies for 2020: Passportinc.com

Media Contact

Adam Calland

Marketing Director

Parkopedia

T: +44(0)7838219129

E: madam.calland@parkopedia.com

Media Contact:

Allison Guthrie

(818) 523-8581

mpassport@greenbrier.partners

Media Contact

Company Name: Plato Technologies Inc.

Contact Person: Bryan Feinber

Email: Send Email

Phone: +1551 574-2169

Address:144 E 44th Street

City: New York

State: New York

Country: United States

Website: platodata.io

