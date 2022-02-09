Chiropractor Perth Centre Marks Sixteen Years Of Service

Dr. Farrugia is focused on finding the cause of the patient's discomfort and alleviating it for good. The methods allow patients to enjoy the healthy and vibrant life they desire.

Perth Chiro Centre – Chiropractor Greenwood and Dr. Mathew Farrugia are pleased to announce that the chiropractor Perth professional is focused on finding the cause for the patient’s discomfort and alleviating it for good. This allows the patient to enjoy the vibrant and healthy life they desire. The professional team has been making it possible for the patient to enjoy life without pain for more than sixteen years. The chiro centre offers chiropractic services following modern and patient-oriented care. Each case will be managed by a registered chiropractor with more than a dozen years of experience in chiropractic services.

The Perth Chiro Centre professional works with patients individually using one-on-one assessment and treatments. The chiropractor takes a holistic approach, using only natural and safe chiro treatment options for pain relief based on personal medical information. The chiropractic techniques are non-invasive and drug-free. Treatment plans may include the following, as needed: spinal and/or limb manipulation or mobilisation, soft tissue therapy such as trigger point massage, cross frictional massage, Graston Technique, muscle release technique, dry needling and stretching, traction and limited traction, active supervision, and physical rehabilitation, and counselling.

Additional details are available at https://www.perthchirocentre.com.au/

The chiropractic clinic is a family-oriented chiropractor providing health care services to a range of ages from infants to seniors, men, women, and pregnant women. The professionals are specialised in various areas, such as sports exercise physiology and exercise. The musculoskeletal health, pain, and symptom relief are the highest priority for the healthcare practitioner. The chiropractors will provide each patient with an adequate treatment plan based on the individual’s conditions.

The Perth centre stresses the importance of reducing back pain and improving mobility and health to be able to live a more healthy and active lifestyle. The team of chiropractic specialists provides pain relief and prevention for many types of sports injuries, musculoskeletal conditions, and pain, including back pain, joint pain, nervous system pain, tennis elbow, and muscle tightening.

Perth Chiro Centre – Chiropractor Greenwood has sixteen-plus years in operation. The individualised treatment is non-invasive and does not use pharmaceuticals. The clinic serves the entire Greenwood WA area.

