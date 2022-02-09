Maro Practice Now Offering Rapid Transformational Therapy in Singapore

-
Rapid Transformational Therapy (RTT) is based on neuroscience and offers fast, effective results in assisting with emotional, physical and mental trauma
Maro’s RTT provides client relief when other treatment options have failed
RTT can produce results in just 1-to-3 sessions, saving time and money
Maro Practice, a collective of personal wellness providers in education, life coaching and nutrition, has introduced Rapid Transformational Therapy (RTT) as a service in Singapore.
Rapid Transformational Therapy provides a permanent change from physical, emotional, and psychological pain by reframing the client’s deep and subconscious core beliefs, values, habits, and emotions. A RTT care plan can provide relief and positive results in just one to three sessions.
RTT is used to effectively address various issues, including addictions, anxiety, weight issues, relationship issues, chronic pain, insomnia and many other physical, emotional and mental issues. Ultimately, RTT gives clients the ability to reclaim their voice, power, and self-worth, allowing them to live their best lives.
The Maro Practice provides a path for clients to begin transformational therapy. Clients begin by filling out a registration form and are then scheduled for a 30-minute Zoom call for their therapist to fully understand the issues present and develop the best course of action. The client is then scheduled for a two-hour RTT Session, either in person or through Zoom.
Clients also receive a personalised Transformational Audio within 48-hours of the session as a follow up. By listening to the audio for 21-days, clients “re-wire” new beliefs and develop new habits.
During the 21-day review, clients receive a personal coaching call to reflect on progress and receive ongoing support to ensure continued positive and corrective action is attained.
The Maro Practice website features online workshops, coaching and therapy that can provide care to anyone in the world. To learn more about The Maro Practice and Rapid Transformational Therapy, visit https://www.themaropractice.com/
“Rapid Transformational Therapy – RTT, provides relief and solutions to clients who are experiencing all forms of physical and emotional blockages, often after having tried other therapies that have been ineffective,” said Ping Ong-Coates, Founder, The Maro Practice. “I am excited to offer RTT in Singapore and see so many of our clients relieved of their issues successfully, so they can move on to live their best lives as quickly as possible,” Ping added.
About Mary Practice:
The Maro Practice is a collective of personal wellness providers in education, life coaching, nutrition and Rapid Transformational Therapy (RTT.) Based in Singapore and founded by Ping Ong-Coates and Jason Coates, the company offers life coaching and therapies for adults, and education consulting and college counselling for teens and families. Its aim is to help people relax into being in the present and to thrive in whatever life throws their way by removing blocks, limiting beliefs and traumas of the past that are holding them back.
Media Contact
Company Name: The Maro Practice
Contact Person: Ping Ong-Coates
Email: Send Email
Phone: +65 9126 3822
Address:316 Tanglin Road, Phoenix Park #02-11
City: Singapore 247978
Country: Singapore
Website: https://www.themaropractice.com/
