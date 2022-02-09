Coronis Health Acquires PractiSource, a Leader in Laboratory and Physician Billing and RCM Services

Coronis Health is pleased to announce the acquisition of PractiSource, LLC, an industry leader in laboratory billing and revenue cycle management. PractiSource blends beautifully with the personal touch Coronis Health is known for, enhancing client partnerships with customized solutions to maximize medical provider reimbursement.
Expanding Our Reach
The PractiSource addition allows Coronis Health to expand their billing and RCM capabilities to a broader range of clients. PractiSource offers services to laboratories of all sizes, with the ability to tailor systems to the unique needs and goals of each client.
“Coronis Health is committed to providing specialized solutions to clients of all sizes, with a personal touch you just won’t find in today’s sterile customer service environment. PractiSource fits the bill and will make a positive impact on the solutions we can offer our clients and the way in which we deliver them,” – Stephen Grubbs, CEO
PractiSource brings decades of experience to the medical revenue table, with a complete suite of services that includes every aspect of the revenue cycle from claims submission to follow-up of unpaid claims. The advanced system is available 24/7/365, allowing clients to access appointment scheduling, patient data, and financial reporting for full control.
“Our unique approach allows us to tailor solutions for labs like no other RCM company. We look forward to partnering with Coronis Health to share our expertise and system that will take their level of service to the next level,” – Markus Muhlhauser, PractiSource
About Coronis Health
Coronis Health is a global revenue cycle management company offering specialized solutions to healthcare practices and facilities. By using industry-leading technology combined with high-touch relationship building, Coronis Health allows healthcare practitioners to focus on patient care, maintain financial independence, and cultivate financial success.
About PractiSource
PractiSource was founded with one goal in mind — to maximize medical provider reimbursement. The company provides complete revenue cycle management and billing services to medical laboratories throughout the country. With a focus on single-point contact and customized solutions, PractiSource works directly with each client, providing the tools they need to get paid quickly.
Media Contact
Company Name: Coronis Health
Contact Person: Risa Goldman Luksa
Email: Send Email
Phone: (443) 516-8725
Address:3451 Via Montebello, 192-218
City: Carlsbad
State: CA 92009
Country: United States
Website: https://www.coronishealth.com/
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.