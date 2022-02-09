Coronis Health Acquires PractiSource, a Leader in Laboratory and Physician Billing and RCM Services

Coronis Health is pleased to announce the acquisition of PractiSource, LLC, an industry leader in laboratory billing and revenue cycle management. PractiSource blends beautifully with the personal touch Coronis Health is known for, enhancing client partnerships with customized solutions to maximize medical provider reimbursement.

Expanding Our Reach

The PractiSource addition allows Coronis Health to expand their billing and RCM capabilities to a broader range of clients. PractiSource offers services to laboratories of all sizes, with the ability to tailor systems to the unique needs and goals of each client.

“Coronis Health is committed to providing specialized solutions to clients of all sizes, with a personal touch you just won’t find in today’s sterile customer service environment. PractiSource fits the bill and will make a positive impact on the solutions we can offer our clients and the way in which we deliver them,” – Stephen Grubbs, CEO

PractiSource brings decades of experience to the medical revenue table, with a complete suite of services that includes every aspect of the revenue cycle from claims submission to follow-up of unpaid claims. The advanced system is available 24/7/365, allowing clients to access appointment scheduling, patient data, and financial reporting for full control.

“Our unique approach allows us to tailor solutions for labs like no other RCM company. We look forward to partnering with Coronis Health to share our expertise and system that will take their level of service to the next level,” – Markus Muhlhauser, PractiSource

About Coronis Health

Coronis Health is a global revenue cycle management company offering specialized solutions to healthcare practices and facilities. By using industry-leading technology combined with high-touch relationship building, Coronis Health allows healthcare practitioners to focus on patient care, maintain financial independence, and cultivate financial success.

About PractiSource

PractiSource was founded with one goal in mind — to maximize medical provider reimbursement. The company provides complete revenue cycle management and billing services to medical laboratories throughout the country. With a focus on single-point contact and customized solutions, PractiSource works directly with each client, providing the tools they need to get paid quickly.

