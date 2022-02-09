Now is a Good Time to Train for a CDL Due to a Commercial Motor Vehicle Operator Shortage

The industry is experiencing a shortage of Commercial Motor Vehicle Operators that, as a result, is affecting many different aspects of freight. Southern Careers Institute (SCI) trains on the skills needed to obtain a Commercial Driver's License (CDL) and become a commercial motor vehicle operator.

The United States is currently experiencing a troubling shortage of truck drivers causing supply chain disruptions. A significant amount of America’s freight transport moves by truck, and to operate a commercial cargo vehicle, a commercial driver’s license is required.

There is a big future in driving big rigs, and SCI trains students to prepare for their CDL Class A license in as little as 4 weeks. Expert truck driving instructors at SCI San Antonio North, Pharr, and Austin campuses provide the hands-on training and the classroom preparation needed to properly and safely operate a truck and apply for a CDL license. Truck drivers can make their own schedules and select their own interstate and intrastate driving jobs.

This program may be ideal for someone who has suffered a layoff due to COVID-19, or is just looking to get fast, hands-on training to start a new career. When you’re ready to begin the journey to train for a new career as a Commercial Motor Vehicle Operator, SCI is here to help you get started.

About the Company:

Southern Careers Institute is a private, post-secondary career and technical education institution with eight locations in Texas in addition to an array of online programs. For over 60 years, SCI has provided students with employer-tailored programs in fields such as business, beauty, medical, technology, skilled trades, and more. Their purpose is to close the talent skills gaps by elevating human capital and empowering individuals in new careers while adhering to the highest education and business standards. SCI helps students build successful lives in many ways, and they are most proud of making each individual student more marketable in their chosen field.

