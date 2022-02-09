Now is a Good Time to Train for a CDL Due to a Commercial Motor Vehicle Operator Shortage

The United States is currently experiencing a troubling shortage of truck drivers causing supply chain disruptions. A significant amount of America’s freight transport moves by truck, and to operate a commercial cargo vehicle, a commercial driver’s license is required.
There is a big future in driving big rigs, and SCI trains students to prepare for their CDL Class A license in as little as 4 weeks. Expert truck driving instructors at SCI San Antonio North, Pharr, and Austin campuses provide the hands-on training and the classroom preparation needed to properly and safely operate a truck and apply for a CDL license. Truck drivers can make their own schedules and select their own interstate and intrastate driving jobs.
This program may be ideal for someone who has suffered a layoff due to COVID-19, or is just looking to get fast, hands-on training to start a new career. When you’re ready to begin the journey to train for a new career as a Commercial Motor Vehicle Operator, SCI is here to help you get started.
About the Company:
Southern Careers Institute is a private, post-secondary career and technical education institution with eight locations in Texas in addition to an array of online programs. For over 60 years, SCI has provided students with employer-tailored programs in fields such as business, beauty, medical, technology, skilled trades, and more. Their purpose is to close the talent skills gaps by elevating human capital and empowering individuals in new careers while adhering to the highest education and business standards. SCI helps students build successful lives in many ways, and they are most proud of making each individual student more marketable in their chosen field.
Media Contact
Company Name: Southern Careers Institute
Email: Send Email
Phone: 833-724-8392
Address:1701 W. Ben White Blvd. Suite 100
City: Austin
State: TX 78704
Country: United States
Website: https://scitexas.edu
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.