ICMI Celebrates Dylan Alcott's Australian of the Year Award

ICMI is beyond pleased to recognise Dylan Alcott as the Australian of the Year for 2022, after receiving the award for his years of success as a Paralympian, sports star, and disability advocate. In 2021, he was the only male on the tennis field to win the Golden Slam, taking home the US Open, Wimbledon, French and Australian championships. He also won the gold medal at the Paralympic Games in Tokyo. In years prior, 2016 saw Dylan winning the Rio Paralympic Games, as one of only a few athletes to take home two gold medals in two different sports across either Paralympic or Olympic games.
As one of ICMI’s most inspiring speakers, Dylan was appointed an Officer of the Order of Australia (AO) in 2022 for distinguished service to Paralympic sport, particularly tennis. He is a motivational speaker and a role model for people with disabilities, as well as a tireless advocate for the rights of people with disabilities through his work across a range of organisations.
His many talents include wheelchair basketball, where he participated at the 2008 Paralympic Games, 2010 World Championships, and London 2012 games, as well as tennis where he has grown into an Australian champion in the past few years. In 2017, Dylan launched the Dylan Alcott Foundation which focuses on helping young Australians come to terms with their disabilities, and excel in whatever field they pursue. He also was the Graham Kennedy Most Popular Talent Award Winner at the Australian Logies in 2018, as well as the 2020 Victorian Male Athlete of the Year. A culmination of all his work and experience, he was awarded the 2022 Victoria Australian of the Year. Lastly, Dylan makes regular appearances in various areas of the Australian media landscape to talk about his life, achievements, and more!
More information can be found at: https://www.icmi.com.au/
ICMI Speakers and Entertainers is the leading speakers’ bureau, public speakers, and international speakers organisation in Victoria. The company is equipped with knowledge and expertise over 30 years in business, who make sure to listen to clients’ needs and embody a sense of gratitude to inspire them to reach new levels of success. ICMI has the experience, valuable industry knowledge, and range of speakers that’ll help your next event or function truly dazzle. ICMI offers services such as diversity & inclusion speaker, education keynote speaker, motivational speaker, keynote & guest speaker, or a guest speaker.
About the Company:
ICMI offers many speakers in a variety of categories. Dylan Alcott is one example of the range of entertaining and motivational speakers available to clients in many venues. Dylan is Australia’s Man of the Year for 2022, being one to watch now and into the future. His reputation precedes him, and ICMI is excited to be able to host Dylan and others for a range of speaking engagements.
Media Contact
Company Name: ICMI
Contact Person: Barry Markoff
Email: Send Email
Phone: +61 3 9529 3711
Address:Level 2, 159 High Street
City: Prahran, Melbourne
State: VIC 3181
Country: Australia
Website: https://www.icmi.com.au/
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.