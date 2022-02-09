ICMI Celebrates Dylan Alcott's Australian of the Year Award

After recently celebrating Dylan Alcott’s incredible work as an inspiring, motivational sports speaker, ICMI is proud to recognise him as the Australian of the Year for 2022.

ICMI is beyond pleased to recognise Dylan Alcott as the Australian of the Year for 2022, after receiving the award for his years of success as a Paralympian, sports star, and disability advocate. In 2021, he was the only male on the tennis field to win the Golden Slam, taking home the US Open, Wimbledon, French and Australian championships. He also won the gold medal at the Paralympic Games in Tokyo. In years prior, 2016 saw Dylan winning the Rio Paralympic Games, as one of only a few athletes to take home two gold medals in two different sports across either Paralympic or Olympic games.

As one of ICMI’s most inspiring speakers, Dylan was appointed an Officer of the Order of Australia (AO) in 2022 for distinguished service to Paralympic sport, particularly tennis. He is a motivational speaker and a role model for people with disabilities, as well as a tireless advocate for the rights of people with disabilities through his work across a range of organisations.

His many talents include wheelchair basketball, where he participated at the 2008 Paralympic Games, 2010 World Championships, and London 2012 games, as well as tennis where he has grown into an Australian champion in the past few years. In 2017, Dylan launched the Dylan Alcott Foundation which focuses on helping young Australians come to terms with their disabilities, and excel in whatever field they pursue. He also was the Graham Kennedy Most Popular Talent Award Winner at the Australian Logies in 2018, as well as the 2020 Victorian Male Athlete of the Year. A culmination of all his work and experience, he was awarded the 2022 Victoria Australian of the Year. Lastly, Dylan makes regular appearances in various areas of the Australian media landscape to talk about his life, achievements, and more!

