Pearl de Flore Readies For Launch of The Most Romantic Gift Between Lovers – The "Everlasting" Rose Bouquet

Las Vegas, Nevada – February 9, 2022 – Roses have always been seen as a symbol of love and affection. Any day becomes a special day when a loved one receives a bouquet of Roses. Too bad that they cannot last more than about a week. All that is changed with the introduction of Preserved Roses by Pearl de Flore. Imagine the beauty of perfect Roses as they become everlasting.
Only the highest quality roses are used after they have been carefully grown by professional florists. At their peak bloom, a selected few are hand-picked for their beauty to be preserved by a secret method to extend their life without watering.
Often referred to as “forever flowers”, a box of preserved roses makes an extraordinary gift all by themselves. Pearl de Flore makes it easy to take them to the next level by their available additions.
Their supplemental gift options are carefully selected and are of the highest quality:
- Plush Characters: Including animals, symbols, and objects to fit a variety of occasions.
- Confections: Artisan treats like chocolates, macaroons and easily stored sweets.
- Skincare: Luxury skin products to enhance beauty and delay aging.
- Fragrances: Brand name scent for that special someone.
- Scented Candles: Popular scents in stylish jars and tins for any living space
During a recent interview, a company spokesperson made these comments, “Love can be confusing, but showing it shouldn’t be. Pearl De Flore was made with Cupid in mind. If it were possible to craft the God of Love’s bow and arrow into a gift, we would have already done it. We are proud to say we tried to come close. The craftsmanship of luxury, bundled into a bouquet of affection and endless care.”
She goes on to say, “From the gentle caress of a skincare line made with the same flowers that will take your lover’s breath away – to the fragrances and scented candles that are sure to brighten their day. Whichever combination of gems from Pearl De Flore you choose to share your love with, we guarantee that we will provide the highest quality. Because we strive to give the heart what it wants and indulge its greatest desires.”
For complete information, visit: https://www.pearldeflore.com/
Media Contact
Company Name: Pearl de Flore
Contact Person: Media Relations
Email: Send Email
Phone: 702.330.3443
City: Las Vegas
State: Nevada
Country: United States
Website: www.pearldeflore.com/
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.