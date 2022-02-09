MyWoosah Launches 3 Core Services as It Strives to Become the Uber of Childcare

When it comes to delivering child care services and key education for youngsters, MyWoosah is the new name seeking to reshape the industry by catering to families and care providers.

MyWoosah offers three exciting primary services: MyWoosah Care, MyWoosah Drive, and MyWoosah Learn. All seek to give families and care professionals control of how childcare should work for each of their needs.

MyWoosah matches families with qualified care providers leveraging proprietary technology and a compassionate customer experience team.

MyWoosah Care is a traditional childcare service where families have access to dedicated care providers solely focusing on their needs. Every care provider is thoroughly trained, CPR and First Aid certified, and background checked.

In addition to MyWoosah’s well-rounded services, the company emphasizes compassion so much so that their in-house customer experience team treats every family as one of their own.

For those that struggle to balance work and home life, they can utilize MyWoosah Drive. This service is the best solution for parents, whether they need drivers to safely transport children to their desired locations, such as drop-offs, after-school activities and doctor appointments.

MyWoosah has also introduced a new Learn service that seeks to provide parents with access to expert educators that create personalized learning experiences for each student and their learning style. Educators assist with core subjects such as art, linguistics, STEM education, and more!

MyWoosah Learn has been introduced to help students who find it hard to adapt to online culture due to the transition in education due to the impact of COVID-19. Their educators are patient, passionate, and determined when it comes to a children’s education.

Whether your child prefers virtual or in-person learning, MyWoosah Learn’s educators create standardized learning practices based on your state’s requirements so your child doesn’t miss a beat.

The founders of MyWoosah utilize a pay-as-you-use model, which means families only pay for the services they use. And they are keen about putting people over profits.

Their care providers earn 45% more than the national average and have complete autonomy of who, when, and where they work while also having access to wellness insurance, job security, flexible scheduling, and more.

For more information about MyWoosah’s services or to become a care provider, check out their website https://www.mywoosah.com/ or call 844-775-0775.

Whether you’re a care provider looking for a new career path or a family who finally needs a breather, MyWoosah is here to help.

