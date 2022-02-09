Riverbend Lending and Sean Robbins of Portland Fund $1 Billion

Largest Private Money Lender in Oregon Achieves Over 1200% Growth

PORTLAND – February 9, 2022 – Riverbend Lending (“Riverbend”), a best-in-class private money lender for residential value add and new construction loans, announces explosive growth since its inception just four years ago. Founded in 2017 by Sean Robbins, Emilian Halloran and Brian Burke, Riverbend has grown to be the largest private money lender in Oregon based on employee count and dollar funded volume. Approved to lend in 47 states, Riverbend’s product list includes single family fix and flip loans, rental loans, multifamily bridge and value add loans and ground-up construction loans across all residential product types.

“Our goal is to make our borrowers as much money as possible with minimal headache. Our background is in flipping and value add projects, so our mindset is perfectly aligned with our borrowers,” says Sean Robbins, Managing Director and Co-Founder of Riverbend. “Too many lenders our size are inefficient, but we have been able to keep our efficiencies in spite of our rapid pace of growth. The larger we get, the lower our cost of capital, which we pass onto our borrowers in the form of lower interest rates.”

Back in 2017, Sean Robbins quickly recruited a number of key loan originators and assembled a first-class sales team to bring business in the door. Simultaneously, Emilian and Brian put together a best in class back-end operations team in record time. In just four short years, origination volume has grown over 1200% from $60MM in year 1 to over $800MM in 2021.

This year, in particular, was a hallmark year for Riverbend with several milestones hit:

Achieved $1 Billion funded since inception

Opened new offices in San Francisco, Newport Beach, Lake Oswego, Oregon, Charlotte and Dallas

Hired seven new loan officers who are expected to bring in significant business in 2022

“We expect to fund over $1 Billion in 2022 with multiple office expansions on the horizon as well. Maybe even an office in Portland, Oregon,” continues Robbins. “We are looking to become the market leader in the private money lending space. We have seen close to 100% growth rates year over year since inception and are not slowing down.”

Riverbend can fund up to 90% of total project costs at rates well below the majority of their competitors through their cheaper cost of capital. The secret to their quick success is a first-class origination team, strong back office support, putting clients first and the ability to act quickly. The company has funded deals in as little as 3 business days, providing a leg up for their borrowers to close in the same time frame as a cash purchase.

ABOUT RIVERBEND LENDING

Riverbend Lending is your innovative private money lender partner with a national footprint and local expertise. The firm is led by an executive team with over sixty years of experience in real estate investments. Our management team has a proven track record with a combined funded portfolio of over $1B in single and multi-family loans across the United States.

For more information, visit: https://riverbendlending.com/.

Media Contact

Contact Person: Sean Robbins

Email: Send Email

Country: United States

Website: https://www.seandouglasrobbins.com/

