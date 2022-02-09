Riverbend Lending and Sean Robbins of Portland Fund $1 Billion

PORTLAND – February 9, 2022 – Riverbend Lending (“Riverbend”), a best-in-class private money lender for residential value add and new construction loans, announces explosive growth since its inception just four years ago. Founded in 2017 by Sean Robbins, Emilian Halloran and Brian Burke, Riverbend has grown to be the largest private money lender in Oregon based on employee count and dollar funded volume. Approved to lend in 47 states, Riverbend’s product list includes single family fix and flip loans, rental loans, multifamily bridge and value add loans and ground-up construction loans across all residential product types.
“Our goal is to make our borrowers as much money as possible with minimal headache. Our background is in flipping and value add projects, so our mindset is perfectly aligned with our borrowers,” says Sean Robbins, Managing Director and Co-Founder of Riverbend. “Too many lenders our size are inefficient, but we have been able to keep our efficiencies in spite of our rapid pace of growth. The larger we get, the lower our cost of capital, which we pass onto our borrowers in the form of lower interest rates.”
Back in 2017, Sean Robbins quickly recruited a number of key loan originators and assembled a first-class sales team to bring business in the door. Simultaneously, Emilian and Brian put together a best in class back-end operations team in record time. In just four short years, origination volume has grown over 1200% from $60MM in year 1 to over $800MM in 2021.
This year, in particular, was a hallmark year for Riverbend with several milestones hit:
-
Achieved $1 Billion funded since inception
-
Opened new offices in San Francisco, Newport Beach, Lake Oswego, Oregon, Charlotte and Dallas
-
Hired seven new loan officers who are expected to bring in significant business in 2022
“We expect to fund over $1 Billion in 2022 with multiple office expansions on the horizon as well. Maybe even an office in Portland, Oregon,” continues Robbins. “We are looking to become the market leader in the private money lending space. We have seen close to 100% growth rates year over year since inception and are not slowing down.”
Riverbend can fund up to 90% of total project costs at rates well below the majority of their competitors through their cheaper cost of capital. The secret to their quick success is a first-class origination team, strong back office support, putting clients first and the ability to act quickly. The company has funded deals in as little as 3 business days, providing a leg up for their borrowers to close in the same time frame as a cash purchase.
ABOUT RIVERBEND LENDING
Riverbend Lending is your innovative private money lender partner with a national footprint and local expertise. The firm is led by an executive team with over sixty years of experience in real estate investments. Our management team has a proven track record with a combined funded portfolio of over $1B in single and multi-family loans across the United States.
For more information, visit: https://riverbendlending.com/.
Media Contact
Contact Person: Sean Robbins
Email: Send Email
Country: United States
Website: https://www.seandouglasrobbins.com/
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.