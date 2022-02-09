Empirex Capital rebrands corporate image

Empirex Capital adopts a new corporate identity with new logo and colors as it transcends to join the futuristic financial community.

Miami, Florida – February 09, 2022 – Leading crypto asset management fund Empirex Capital is pleased to announce the launch of its new logo which represents the new corporate image of the company. The logo is intelligently designed to offer a clearer picture of the services offered by the company and the overall hallmark of Empirex Capital.

Founded as a private investment fund in NY, USA, Empirex Capital is the pioneer in crypto-asset management in the country since 2012. The company is dedicated to provide industry-leading investment services to accredited and institutional investors interested in crypto private funds.

“We are excited to share with you all that we have recently updated the logo and colors of our company to launch a new corporate image for Empirex Capital. The change has been a long time coming and we are glad we have finally been able to make it this year. The new look is our endeavor to come up with a logo and visual that will be able to present all our services for the best representation of our company”, stated Rafael Vargas, the dynamic man behind Empirex Capital.

“We would like to take this opportunity to assure here that the recent changes are mostly on the external side- we have not changed our identity and our commitment to quality service and customers is still the same. You can always expect the same industry-leading and personalized crypto asset management support from us that you have been acquainted with for years.”

Per the statements of Rafael, the new look is a part of the transformation process that the company is going through while upgrading to the futuristic financial community.

Empirex Capital extends a comprehensive crypto asset management service for the crypto investors. The company is backed by an exclusive team of Asset Management experts who undergo an in-depth study on market trends to develop personalized and result-driven strategies for the investors.

It’s easy as 1-2-3 to invest in crypto-assets with Empirex Capital –

First, an investor has to choose a time frame, say 3 months, 6 months, or 12 months, and sign an agreement

Then, s/he has to choose a plan from either monthly fixed income or a variable plan

Once the investor selects the plan, the asset management officials at Empirex Capital will make a thorough study of the market and the client to devise most compatible and customized strategies. The company will diversify the assets of the client to make the most of the marker volatility

Clients (investors) will receive the profits either monthly or quarterly or after the agreement reaches the maturity date. If the client wants, the profits will be reinvested.

“What makes us stand out among the rest is that our investment plans are strategically designed to fit our clients’ needs, enabling us to support them with an additional income source and the facility of monthly cash flow.”

For more information, please visit https://www.empirexcapital.com

Media Contact

Company Name: Empirex Capital

Contact Person: David Acero (Executive Manager)

Email: Send Email

City: Miami

State: FL

Country: United States

Website: https://www.empirexcapital.com

