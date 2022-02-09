'buyme Real Estate' Revolutionizes the Traditional Floridian Real Estate Business Model

Miami, FL – February 09, 2022 – ‘buyme Real Estate,’ the innovative real estate company based in Florida, reinvents the traditional commissioned-based business model practiced by realtors to offer its clients flexibility and an affordable range of services. The zero commission flat fee listing allows the clients to list in MLS for six months, starting from $59.
‘buyme Real Estate,’ established in 2019, strives to offer the best value for money to its distinguished clientele through continuous updates to its business model. The firm’s principal broker and owner, Miguel Dominguez, has been servicing the real estate needs of Floridians for over 25 years. His decision to transition towards a zero commission flat-fee fee structure has enabled real estate buyers and sellers in Florida to list their properties and purchase their dream homes without paying exorbitant fees as realtor commissions. A satisfied client shared his experience with the firm, “We’ve used Miguel and buyme to buy and later sell our home. Miguel was easy to work with and found a buyer for our property in a flooded market at a great price! If you are looking for a seasoned agent with the knowledge and skills needed to deliver results, then I highly recommend Miguel and buyme Real Estate.”
Property owners could reach 87% more buyers by listing their property on the Multiple Listing Service (MLS) through buyme Real Estate for a flat fee. This additional exposure usually results in a higher net sales price. The firm offers three exclusive packages to choose from that include several additional benefits. Sellers who require additional services such as preparing contracts, branded yard signs, managing showings times, single property websites, etc., could request these services as add-ons to their primary package at a budget-friendly rate. Moreover, the company offers a full-service listing package covering every detail and step from the listing to closing and beyond, providing a stress-free experience for property owners. Homebuyers too are offered a convenient three-step path by ‘buyme Real Estate’ to make their dream home a reality – create a Dream Home profile, choose preferred properties from a well-curated list, and receive a schedule for private showings.
For more details about exclusive services offered by ‘buyme Real Estate,’ visit www.buymerealestate.com.
Media Contact
Company Name: Buyme Real Estate
Contact Person: Media Relations
Email: Send Email
Phone: 1-888-476-7001
Country: United States
Website: www.buymerealestate.com
