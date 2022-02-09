Conjee announces the start of their Trading Competition

We just kicked off the Conjee Trading Competition on the Latoken trading platform. Claim your share of $15,000 in $CONJ by visiting https://latoken.com/exchange/CONJ_USDT…
Conjee is a platform that seamlessly links digital and physical goods so collectors may claim ownership of both and bring the metaverse into their home. Visit conjee.io to view what we’re working on.
With the impending launch of Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs), it is important to understand the next generation of NFTs. This will allow you to integrate them into your business. Conjee is a blockchain based NFT marketplace in which physical and digital realms are bridged. The platform will create a sustainable economy and ecosystem where artists, collectors, and users coexist.
Conjee allows users to get physical products while also enabling them to authenticate the transactions of their NFTs on the blockchain. The project negates the financial risk associated with physical artworks, ensuring that people still keep the physical art as an investment even if NFTs inexplicably vanish.
This is a call to action for any artist or creator interested in selling their designs as physical NFTs. For the first time, artists and creators can trust that their own products are being created by fans and not hijacked by fraudsters. Now it is easier than ever before to create and trade physical NFTs. Contact us for a consultation about listing your product as an NFT on Conjee.
The opportunities are limitless with Conjee, enabling artists to sell physical works with the NFT, destroy the physical work after minting the NFT, mint the whole physical work as an NFT, then separate the physical work up into several pieces to sell each part to several different collectors, or sell the different stages of creations progression, mint the part that is finished as an NFT, and sell each part of the physical work as it progresses.
For further information on the Trading Competition and other related projects from Conjee, visit – https://www.conjee.io/. Conjee can also be found across social media, including Telegram, Twitter, and Discord.
Media Contact
Company Name: Conjee
Contact Person: Roy Potts
Email: Send Email
City: London
Country: United Kingdom
Website: https://www.conjee.io
