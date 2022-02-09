Hip Hop Sensation Thigio Announces New Music Release on Valentine's Day

Thigio has shown his versatility in rapping and producing quality music over the years, and he is not relenting as he plans to thrill his fans with a sizzling hot single titled ‘Amor Rebelde’

Music has the ability to provoke robust emotional responses, and people love to listen to a particular music genre based on the disposition of their emotions. February is often regarded as the month of love thanks to Valentine’s day on February 14, and folks globally see it as an opportunity to express their love for their partner, spouse, or loved ones. It is also a time when love-themed songs make the rounds and radio airplay.

In honor of Valentine’s Day, New York-based Dominican Rapper Thigio is excited to release his first single for the year, “Amor Rebelde,” which is a powerful and emotional declaration of love and commitment. Unlike his peers, Thigio takes a nontraditional approach to love with the song, which promises to motivate and thrill music lovers in the United States. Thigio is determined to offer fans premium entertainment in songs every time of the year, and this Valentine, he hopes to give fans something to vibe to.

“In February, our minds shift to love and the ones we love,” explained Thigio ahead of the music release. “As valentine approaches, I want Amor Rebelde to add to the euphoria of the event. Music for me is all about inspiring people and Amor Rebelde is me giving them a track to make them feel good, relax, and enjoy St. Valentine’s Day.”

Rapper Thigio raps to confront the social issues he sees and brings them to light for people to examine. His song, Amor Rebelde, tells the story of a young couple forbidden by their families to be together because of social and economic differences. Thigio expertly provide a narration laced with powerful lyrics and upbeat instrumentals. The rhythm Thigio sets in as he narrates the story behind the song makes Amor Rebelde worth listening to.

The song will be released on Thigio’s Spotify channel on February 14. To see a discography of Thigio’s songs, subscribe to his YouTube channel via https://youtube.com/channel/UCyswR6wUKi0f9V6FKGjMPRw.

Media Contact

Company Name: Thigio

Contact Person: Media Relations

Email: Send Email

Country: United States

Website: https://open.spotify.com/artist/53H6LLGbqfXWLNkCJQJfcP?si=uQpD6bJPQQqiAUpr0f0zzA&nd=1

Press Release Distributed by ABNewswire.com



To view the original version on ABNewswire visit: Hip Hop Sensation Thigio Announces New Music Release on Valentine's Day