Blockchain Marketing, the emergence of new marketing methods

What is marketing?

Marketing is the activity, set of institutions, and processes for creating, communicating, delivering, and exchanging offerings that have value for customers, clients, partners, and society at large. A marketing team is there to understand and, in some cases, to create the customer’s feelings and needs, “what is wanted,” and transform it into a “how good we are to satisfy it and how do we do it”. To be able to do that requires a mixture of science and art. And this is the place to highlight the importance of a professional marketer.

In addition, you should not confuse marketing with sales, although strong marketing practices will serve as a sales enabler. These are two distinct functions and require complementary but not identical skillsets. A strong marketing function will be able to address the cause and effects to determine potential customer acceptance and revenue impact. Marketing also takes the lead to “rollout” the new product or service to the marketplace, preparing the necessary field communications and targeting to specific markets and customers. Serving as the brand ambassador in support of the sales team.

Social Media

There is no need for any statistics to show how important social media platforms are. The use and consequently the importance of social media is not negligible and it has become a requirement for digital marketing. Social media marketing is the use of social media platforms to connect with your audience to build your brand, increase sales, and drive website traffic. This involves publishing great content on your social media profiles, listening to and engaging your followers, analyzing your results, and running social media advertisements.

In the beginning, social media was a place to publish some materials for generating website traffic, but it got matured far beyond being just a billboard and the relationship between a brand and consumer has changed dramatically. By using social media, companies now can create strategies after they analyze the analytics to understand the target consumer’s demands and likes/dislikes. Companies have started to give preference to the buyer’s participation in their online marketing. They are creating polls and user-generated hashtag campaigns, producing appealing podcasts, and making videos to promote their brands. Creating brand awareness and reaching out to a wider audience is possible only with social media because here you will get all sorts of people from a stay-at-home mom to a working professional to entrepreneurs. Traditional advertising methods can be very expensive and there is no guarantee that the return will be fruitful.

Blockchain Marketing

The emergence of blockchain coincided with the emergence of new platforms and methods for marketing. From platforms like Twitter, YouTube, and Facebook, to less popular ones like Reddit, 4chan, and BitcoinTalk, they all are utilized in different ways and different approaches to spreading the word out to the targeted audience. Plan-M is a blockchain marketing agency with a team of experts in the field to help crypto projects build their brands and grow their businesses. Their experience will help companies benefit from different aspects and platforms of social media. Plan-M helps with:

1. Clearly define your business goals.

2. Use analytics and insights to discover your audience demographics, preferences, and activities.

3. Taylor your message to your audience so that when you tell your story, it is relevant to the people you want to reach.

4. Optimize your posts to boost SEO and link to relevant, optimized landing pages on your website to drive traffic.

5. Use social media as a listening tool. Listen. Respond. Repeat.

6. Social media makes it easier to get to know your audience. Tools like Twitter Insights help you to know the dominant languages spoken among your target audience besides other specifics like age and gender. You can use this knowledge to your best advantage and create/modify product messaging to gain a healthy return on investment.

Media Contact

Company Name: Plan-M

Contact Person: Ryan Amiri

Email: Send Email

Country: France

Website: https://plan-m.io/

Press Release Distributed by ABNewswire.com



To view the original version on ABNewswire visit: Blockchain Marketing, the emergence of new marketing methods